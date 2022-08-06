Ankara works with Moscow to ship grain from Russian ports





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have stressed the need for full implementation of the landmark Istanbul grain export deal. Erdogan and Putin met in the Russian coastal city of Sochi, discussing bilateral relations and regional and international issues. (AFP)

Ankara is working with Moscow on the shipment of grain from Russian ports, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, after a landmark deal that unblocked the export of blocked Ukrainian grain. “The Razoni dry cargo ship passing through Istanbul was actually a first. Behind it there are about 20 ships waiting in ports,” he said on Friday evening, referring to the first ship to leave Ukraine earlier. early this week under the Türkiye-brokered agreement. “Most importantly, Russia is saying right now, ‘We have the preparation, we have the strength to leave the ports. When are you going to mediate on this?'” Erdogan told reporters on board the plane. President after a one-day visit to Russia. “Our relevant ministries, mainly our Ministry of Commerce, are working quickly on this issue,” he said. Earlier Friday, Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met in the Russian coastal city of Sochi to discuss bilateral relations, regional and international issues. The leaders stressed the need for “the full implementation of the Istanbul agreement, including the unhindered export of Russian grain, fertilizers and raw materials for their production”. READ MORE:

Erdogan and Putin agree to strengthen bilateral relations for regional and global stability Working against terrorist groups in Syria Erdogan said he discussed with Putin measures to be taken against terrorist organizations in Syria and agreed to take necessary measures to protect Syria’s territorial integrity. “…we have agreed on the decision to provide the necessary response to our fight against these herds of assassins who have attacked our soldiers, our police, our security forces and our civilian citizens”, added Erdoğan. He added that Putin maintains an even-handed approach towards Turkey, adding, “He specifically states that he will always be with us in the fight against terrorism.” Erdogan said Putin told him: “If you prefer to solve these (problems) as much as possible with the (Syrian) regime, it will be much more precise.” President Erdoğan – We agreed on the ruble with Mr. Putin

– Since we will do these exchanges at the ruble point, there will be a separate power source between Trkiye and Russia at the financial point

– The President of the Russian Central Bank and our President of the Central Bank held meetings — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 6, 2022 Economic and trade cooperation During the talks in Sochi, Erdogan said he agreed with Putin to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of economy and trade. The countries aim to increase bilateral trade volume to $100 billion. He added that a memorandum of understanding regarding economic and trade relations between Turkey and Russia was signed in Sochi, adding: “We have agreed on the ruble with Putin.” Erdogan said the currency trade would help both Turkey and Russia financially. READ MORE: Ukrainian grain deal is fruit of Ankara’s diplomatic success: Erdogan Source: TRTWorld and agencies

