



Dick Cheney calls Donald Trump the greatest threat to our Republic

Former President Donald Trump is expected to address one of his Save America rallies in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Friday evening, the same day the Republican National Committee chose nearby Milwaukee as the location of choice for the convention of gone 2024.

With a view to retaking Wisconsin in the next presidential election after Mr. Trump’s shock victory in the state in 2016, which made him the first Republican to win there since Ronald Reagan in 1984. President Joe Biden won back the state for the Democratic Party in 2020.

In related news, lawyers representing Mr Trump are reportedly in contact with the Justice Department in hopes of shielding conversations with his former advisers from the criminal investigation into his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

Earlier, investigators leading the federal probe filed a lawsuit against former White House adviser Peter Navarro to retrieve emails relevant to his investigation into Mr Trump’s role.

The inquest also subpoenaed former White House attorney Pat Cipollone and his deputy Patrick Philbin. The lawyers’ office is believed to have played a crucial role in refusing to let the former president politicize the executive branch judiciary to win a second term.

Joe Manchin was seen selling Sinema earlier this week, and he seemed to enjoy it. His sudden decision to sign the latest bill was surprising and encouraging. Still, that’s not the end of the Democrats’ problems.

Oliver O’Connell6 August 2022 15:15

1659792600GOP chooses Milwaukee to host 2024 convention

The Republican National Committee has announced that it will host its 2024 convention in Milwaukee as the party hopes to retake Wisconsin in the next presidential election.

The RNC released a statement saying its committee members had chosen the city unanimously.

Oliver O’Connell6 August 2022 14:30

1659789900Sinema nods to Democrats big bill

Sen. Joe Manchin sealed the deal that revives President Joe Bidens’ economy, health care and climate bill. But it was another Democratic senator, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who intentionally, quietly and deliberately shaped the final product.

Oliver O’Connell6 August 2022 13:45

1659787200Broad-based job growth drives U.S. unemployment rate down to 3.5%

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.5% last month as the U.S. economy added 528,000 jobs, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday.

Despite lingering inflation, the Department of Labor said job growth in the United States was broad-based in July, with the leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, and health care sectors all creating job losses. jobs.

Oliver O’Connell6 August 2022 13:00

1659784500Trump-backed challenger wins in US House Washington count

Rep. Dan Newhouse maintained his lead among fellow Republicans in the Washington states primary on Friday, but fellow Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler saw his advantage against an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump dwindle in recent updates votes.

Both have sparked cross-party protests over their vote to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Democrat Marie Perez was the first to garner votes in Washington’s southwest 3rd congressional district, with 31% of the vote. Herrera Beutler, who had around 24% Tuesday night, fell to just over 23% Thursday night, less than 2,000 votes ahead of Joe Kent, a former Trump-endorsed Green Beret.

Oliver O’Connell6 August 2022 12:15

1659780900CPAC mocked silent disco booth with fake January 6 prisoner

One of the CPAC booths in Dallas, Texas featured a silent disco with a man claiming to be a January 6 prisoner crying in a cell.

Freelance journalist Laura Jedeed shared on Twitter that it was the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen.

At this CPAC booth, you receive silent disco headphones that play harrowing testimonies from people arrested for participating in the Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, she added. Instead of dancing, you stand and watch this guy cry.

Oliver O’Connell6 August 2022 11:15

1659773700Democrats change some tax provisions as they prepare economic bill

Democrats cut some of their proposed minimum tax on big business and made other changes to their giant economic bill, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday as they headed to a victory for President Joe Biden’s election campaign on his national platform.

In an unusual preview of the closed-door negotiations, Schumer, DN.Y., said Democrats dropped a proposed tax hike for hedge fund executives after pivotal centrist Senator Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, said she would otherwise vote no.

Here’s how the negotiation went:

Oliver O’Connell6 August 2022 09:15

1659766500Meta remains silent on election disinformation efforts ahead of midterms

designed to thwart election misinformation or foreign interference in U.S. elections in the run-up to the November midterm vote.

It’s a stark departure from social media giants’ multibillion-dollar efforts to improve the accuracy of U.S. election postings and regain the trust of lawmakers and the public after their outrage at learning that the company had exploited people’s data and allowed lies to invade its site during the 2016 campaign.

The pivot is sounding the alarm about Metas priorities and how some may be exploiting the world’s most popular social media platforms to spread misleading claims, launch fake accounts and incite partisan extremists.

Oliver O’Connell6 August 2022 07:15

1659759300Jon Stewart applauds after Tucker Carlson makes fun of his height

Comedian Jon Stewart has hit back after Fox News host Tucker Carlson made fun of his height and called him crazy.

Mr Carlson targeted the former Daily Show host on his show on Thursday night, saying he looked mentally ill.

He is garish and disheveled and very short. Really short, too short so far. Has he always been this small? What happened? Where has he been for the past seven years? If you know, let us know. We want answers, he added sarcastically.

Gustaf Kilander reports what Jon Stewart said in response.

Oliver O’Connell6 August 2022 05:15

1659753905Trump-endorsed Holocaust denier Kari Lake wins Arizona GOP gubernatorial nomination

The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate was confirmed to have won the Republican gubernatorial primary in Arizona on Friday, meaning all of Mr Trump’s favorite candidates in the state won their contests.

Former news anchor Kari Lake beat Karrin Taylor Robson, who former Vice President Mike Pence and current Republican Gov. Doug Ducey endorsed.

Ms Lake has been one of the most prominent parrots of Mr Trump’s lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Despite her victory, Ms Lake has always claimed there was voter fraud in her race.

Oliver O’Connell6 August 2022 03:45

