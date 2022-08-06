



President Jokowi closes ASEAN Paralympic Games 2022: Limits and difficulties are not obstacles Tribunnews.com reporting, Abdul Majid TRIBUNNEWS.COM, SOLO – President Joko Widodo attended the Closing Ceremony of ASEAN Para Games XI 2022 held at Manahan Stadium, Solo on Saturday (6/8/2022). President Jokowi admitted that he was very proud that Indonesia was able to successfully host the biggest sporting event for disabled athletes in Southeast Asia. Indonesia’s number one also expressed his gratitude to athletes who have shown that limitations are not a barrier to achieving feats. Read also : President Jokowi Boyong Jan Ethes closing the ASEAN Para Games in solo “Indonesia is very proud to host the 11th ASEAN Paralympic Games. Thank you for the participation of 1248 athletes from ASEAN countries. Thank you for bringing the message that limitations and difficulties do not are not an obstacle, with commitment and hard work with a disability can score a million achievements,” said President Jokowi. “The solidarity shown by the athletes will be a great strength for ASEAN and for people with disabilities. We continue to support every initiative of people with disabilities, we will make a success of the 12th ASEAN Paralympic Games next year in Cambodia,” he continued. President Jokowi hopes the success of the 12th ASEAN Paralympic Games to be held in Cambodia next year will continue. “On behalf of the people of Indonesia, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the Vice President of the Cambodian Paralympic Committee who attended this event and had the pleasure of hosting him next year,” “And with gratitude to Allah SWT, Alhamdulillahirrobbilalamin, the 11th ASEAN Para Games in 2022, I declare closed tonight. See you at the 12th ASEAN Para Games in 2023 in Cambodia,” he concluded. As known, in this event, Indonesia came out as the overall champion, winning 426 medals with details of 175 gold, 144 silver and 107 bronze.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribunnews.com/sport/2022/08/06/presiden-jokowi-tutup-asean-para-games-2022-keterbatasan-dan-kesulitan-bukanlah-halangan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos