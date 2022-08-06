Donald Trump says ‘We’re going to take America back’, crowd sings ‘USA’





Donald Trump vowed to “take America back” during a fiery speech in Wisconsin on Friday night.

The former president was in state to support Tim Michels, who he hopes will be the Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor in November.

This has once again put him at odds with his former vice president Mike Pence, who is campaigning for Rebecca Kleefisch, the former lieutenant governor of Wisconsin, to win the Republican ticket.

Trump addressed a packed rally in Waukesha, on the western outskirts of Milwaukee.

To loud cheers, he said: “This is the year we’re going to take back the House, we’re going to take back the Senate and we’re going to take back America.

“And in 2024, above all, we’re going to take back our magnificent White House, we’re going to take it back.”

As he spoke, the gathered crowd began chanting “USA, USA” repeatedly.

The ex-president went on to slam Joe Biden’s record on legal and illegal immigration, promising a crackdown if he returned to the White House.

He commented, “We will end the Biden border disaster, restore our policy of staying in Mexico, strengthen ICE patriots and border control.

“We will again end catch and release, one of the dumbest programs ever, we will end chain migration, we will end the visa lottery and we will crack down on illegal immigration like we did it less than two years ago.”

The former president added: “We will stop the crime wave in Democrat-run cities, we will give our police the power they need and the respect they deserve and we will not take the immune protection away from our police.

“We will restore law and order to America, we will hold China accountable for unleashing the virus on the world, we will protect innocent lives, we will defend our constitution, we will defend our utterly beleaguered Second Amendment.”

If Michels wins the Republican nomination, he will face Tony Evers, the incumbent Democratic governor of Wisconsin, in the November election.

The rally came a day after former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney called Trump a ‘coward’ and said there had never been ‘a greater threat to our republic’ than the man New York business.

In a minute-long clip released in support of his daughter, Liz Cheney, he slammed Trump for refusing to accept the 2020 election result.

In the video, he said: “In the 246 year history of our nation, there has never been an individual who has been a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump.

“He tried to steal the last election by using lies and violence to hold on to power, after voters rejected him. He’s a coward, a real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election, and he lost big. I know that, he knows that and deep down I think most Republicans know that.”

Liz Cheney is currently the deputy chair of the House January 6 Committee, which is investigating the Capital Hill attack on January 6, 2021 and the role played by the then-president.

Trump ally Steve Bannon hit back at Dick Cheney, calling him a “war criminal” on social media site Gettr.

Liz Cheney is locked in a fierce Wyoming primary battle with Harriet Hageman, her Trump-backed Republican rival.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump for comment.

