If Imran Khan wins all 9 seats, how much will it cost to hold by-elections again?





Imran Khan, former Prime Minister and President of the PTI. —Instagram/File

Following the decision of PTI Chairman Imran Khan to contest the elections of the nine National Assembly constituencies which became vacant after the President accepted the resignation of some of his party’s MPs, it was estimated that the cost of holding the polls will cost the Treasury millions of rupees if he resigns from the seats if he wins them all – which he will eventually have to do.

According to sources, the minimum expenditure incurred in an election in a constituency is around 50-100 million rupees, while in sensitive and remote areas the cost is around 100 million rupees.

Therefore, sources added that to hold elections in nine constituencies, it is estimated that Rs. forms, etc

In addition, additional expenses are also incurred on the following:

Security provided by rangers and police Deployment of the army Training of electoral staff Computer equipment Transport and fuel

If the leader of the PTI wins the elections in the nine constituencies, he will have to choose one of the nine. It should be noted that Khan is already a member of the National Assembly as he won the 2018 general election in Mianwali.

Therefore, if Khan wins the elections, in any case, by-elections will again be held in the nine constituencies, which will entail an expenditure of nearly 500-900 million rupees.

In 2018, Khan ran in five constituencies and won all five. He managed to win every seat he contested, including:

From NA-53 Islamabad – he beat former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi From NA-35 Bannu – he beat MMA candidate Akran Durrani From NA-243 Karachi – he beat MQM-P Ali Raza Abidi From NA-95 Mianwali – he defeated PML-N candidate Obaidullah ShadikhelDu NA-131 Lahore – he defeated PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique

In the end, he had to free up four seats and decided to keep Mianwali constituency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/432281-if-imran-khan-wins-all-9-seats-then-how-much-will-it-cost-to-hold-by-election-again The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos