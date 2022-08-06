Proud moment for India to have ‘Kisan Putra VP’: PM Modi congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar

Connect with us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar as the latter was elected India’s 14th Vice President with resounding support from all parties and said it was a proud moment for the country to have a “vice-president of Kisan Putra (farmer’s son)”.

During the vice-presidential elections, Jagdeep Dhankhar collected 528 votes in his favor against 182 for the joint opposition candidate, Margaret Alva. Jagdeep Dhankhar, 71, will be sworn in as the next vice president on August 11, the day after incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu’s term ends.

“At a time when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are proud to have a Vice President of Kisan Putra who has excellent legal knowledge and intellectual prowess,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Congratulating him on his victory in the Vice Presidential election, the Prime Minister said, “Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji on being elected Vice President of India with resounding support from all parties. I am convinced that he will be an exceptional vice-president.

“Our nation will benefit immensely from his intelligence and wisdom,” Prime Minister Modi added.

Shortly after Jagdeep Dhankhar was declared the winner with a vote share of over 74%, the highest in the last six vice-presidential elections, Prime Minister Modi met the vice-president-elect at the minister’s residence of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and greeted him. with a bunch.

The Prime Minister then thanked all MPs who voted for Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Read also | Well wishes pour in for Jagdeep Dhankhar

Congress Speaker Sonia Gandhi has congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected India’s 14th Vice President. “Congratulations and best wishes to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar on his election as Vice President of India,” Sonia Gandhi said in a message.

Former Congress Speaker and MP Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar. Rahul Gandhi also thanked Margaret Alva for portraying the spirit of common opposition with grace and dignity.”

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh hoped that Jagdeep Dhankhar, as Vice President, would display the sagacity and objectivity of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and the wit and humor of Venkaiah Naidu.”

