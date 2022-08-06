Pangdam IV/Diponegoro accompanies President Joko Widodo to close the XI ASEAN Para Games 2022 solo – Merdeka News Online





SOLO, Beritamerdekaonline.com – Pangdam IV/Diponegoro Major General Widi Prasetijono accompanied the President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir. H. Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo closed the activities of ASEAN Para Games XI 2022 held at Manahan Stadium, Surakarta City, Central Java, Saturday (6/8/2022). Departing from Jakarta’s Halim Perdanakusuma Airport, the President and his entourage took off using the Indonesia-1 presidential plane, at approximately 10:40 a.m. WIB upon arrival at Adi Soemarmo Airbase, Boyolali Regency. RI 1 and his entourage were greeted by Governor of Central Java H. Ganjar Pranowo, SH, MIP, Deputy Mayor of Solo Drs. Teguh Prakosa, Chief Inspector General of Central Java Police. Pol. Drs. Ahmad Luthfi, SH, S.St., MK and Air Base Commander Adi Soemarmo, TNI First Marshal Agus Setiawan, ST Featuring entertainment and attractions typical of the arts of the archipelago, the Southeast Asian Disabled Sports Festival has been held for a week since July 30, 2022 and was opened by Vice President Ma ‘ruf Amin. This time, the Indonesian contingent emerged victorious in the general classification with 176 gold medals, 141 silver medals and 110 bronze medals. Thailand as runners-up collected 116 gold, 116 silver and 86 bronze medals. Through his remarks, the President expressed the pride of the Indonesian people at having been given the confidence to host the 2022 ASEAN XI Paralympic Games. South East Asia. “Limitations and difficulties are not an obstacle, with commitment and hard work, people with disabilities are able to mark a million achievements. The solidarity among Southeast Asian nations shown by the athletes will be a great strength for ASEAN. “In giving thanks, I declare that the 11th ASEAN Paralympic Games are officially closed,” the president said. Also accompanying the President and Mrs. Iriana at the closing of the ASEAN Para Games XI 2022, among others, the ranks of Indonesia’s advanced cabinet ministers, such as Menpora and Menparekraf, the Minister of Public Enterprises, the Chief of the Presidential Cabinet Secretariat , the Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces, the Chief of the National Police, the Presidential Military Secretary, the Commander of Paspampres, the Assistant to the Protocol, Press and Media Secretariat of the President and the Mayor of Solo as well as the President of the Indonesia ASEAN Para Games Organizing Committee (Inaspoc) and the ranks of the Indonesian National Paralympic Committee.

(Pendam IV/Diponegoro)

