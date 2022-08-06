Trump asks fans for donations for CNN lawsuit





On Friday, The Daily Beast reported that former President Donald Trump is now asking his supporters on his mailing list to donate money to help him fight his lawsuit against CNN.

This comes despite the fact that the lawsuit, announced last week, has yet to materialize and Trump has taken no formal steps to file a lawsuit against the cable network.

“Instead of filing court documents, Trump seems more concerned with begging his supporters to send money to ‘support’ the so far non-existent legal action,” Zachary Petrizzo reported. A new fundraising message sent by the ex-president on Friday said: ‘I call on my best and most dedicated supporters to add their names to stand with me in my impending lawsuit against Fake News CNN. “Add your name IMMEDIATELY to show your support for my upcoming lawsuit against Fake News CNN,” the email continued, linking to a donations page.

“This was one of two fundraising messages sent out,” the report continued. “Trump touting a possible lawsuit against CNN comes as the Republican National Committee says it will stop paying the ex-president’s legal fees when he declares his candidacy for president.”

The lawsuit, which Trump threatened in a cease-and-desist letter to CNN, demands the network remove all uses of “Big Lie” and “lying” from stories about the former president’s crusade to undo the 2020 presidential election. No evidence remains to support Trump’s claims that the election was somehow stolen or rigged.

Commentators widely ridiculed Trump’s threat to sue CNN, with Steve Chapman writing for the Chicago Tribune, “You don’t need to pass the bar exam to know that no one at CNN will lose sleep over of his demand that the network “release a full and fair correction, apology or retraction” of dozens of statements accusing him of a cynical campaign of deception. Trump is more likely to win the Olympic decathlon than prevail in this dispute”.

