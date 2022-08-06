



Imran Khan used the charity money for political purposes. Wedding

Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, an emergency has been declared in flood-affected areas to speed up relief activities.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad on Saturday, she said the National Disaster Management Authority and provincial disaster management authorities have also been tasked with carrying out investigations to compensate those affected.

Appreciating the efforts of the armed forces for relief activities in flood and rain-hit areas, she strongly condemned social media trolls against the helicopter crash incident.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said such a divisive and confrontational element against the national institution is supported by the only party in the country receiving foreign aid, the PTI.

She said the Election Commission of Pakistan had clearly stated that the PTI had violated the Political Parties Ordinance 2002. The foreign funding case revealed that the president of the PTI had used the charity’s income for political purposes. She said the ruling also made it clear that PTI President Imran Khan had submitted a false affidavit to the ECP.

The Minister said that this foreign-assisted political party was compromising the national interest by receiving such funding. She said this funding was used to destabilize the country through economic collapse and reaching an agreement on the Kashmir issue. She said that this foreign agent also derailed the CPEC mega project.

She said that during his four years of rule, Imran Khan robbed the masses and got involved in corruption in all sectors of the country. She said Imran Khan had been engaged in political revenge for four years because controlling inflation and fixing the economy were not his priorities.

Expressing hope for an improvement in the country’s economy in the near future, she said the government would do everything possible to that end.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.radio.gov.pk/06-08-2022/emergency-declared-in-flood-hit-areas-to-speed-up-relief-activities The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos