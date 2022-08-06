Politics
Erdogan: Turkey will start paying for Russian gas in rubles
After the Sochi talks, an agreement was reached on payment for Russian gas.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed that Ankara will start paying for Russian gas in rubles.
Moscow previously made the announcement on Friday evening after more than 4 hours of talks between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia.
Washington pushed countries to impose economic sanctions on Russia in response to February 24. However, Turkey, which is a member of NATO, tried to remain neutral in the war due to its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
Read more: Turkey: Joining sanctions against Russia is unrealistic
About 25% of Turkey’s oil imports come from Russia, and 45% of its natural gas also comes from Russia as of last year.
“As Turkey, our door is open to everyone,” Erdogan said on Saturday as he returned from Sochi. “A good thing about this visit to Sochi is that we agreed on the ruble with Mr. Putin,” Erdogan said.
“Since we will do this trade in rubles, it will of course bring money to Turkey and Russia.”
Neither party has disclosed how much Russian gas will be paid for in rubles.
Turkey’s payment for Russian gas in rubles, avoiding the dollar, will protect the Turkish economy from dwindling hard currency reserves.
Last year, the Turkish government spent tens of billions of dollars trying to prop up the lira as it fell sharply in the latest economic crisis. The lira has so far lost 55% of its value against the dollar, while consumer prices have soared 80% over the past year.
The United States and the European Union are trying to pressure Russian customers to switch to ruble payments to limit Moscow’s capabilities in the war in Ukraine.
Read next: Turkey-Russia trade doubles in April: Turkish Foreign Minister
Turkey and Russia sign roadmap for economic cooperation
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey and Russia had signed a roadmap for economic cooperation, aiming to raise trade turnover between the countries to $100 billion.
“During our bilateral meeting, we exchanged views on further developing our trade and economic cooperation. We have previously stated that our trade target is $100 billion,” Erdogan said, adding that “in this direction, we want to expand our cooperation in areas such as energy, trade, tourism and agriculture. We are determined to achieve a more balanced bilateral trade volume.”
“A memorandum of understanding, a kind of roadmap for our trade and economic relations was signed in Sochi by our Minister of Trade [Mehmet Mus]and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak,” Erdogan told reporters upon his return from Sochi.
Erdogan added that he had also discussed with Putin the use of the Russian Mir payment card in Turkey, and that there was serious progress on the matter.
During his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, Putin said: “Just remember that our trade turnover increased by 57% last year, and it doubled in the first months of this year, up to and including May. . We have large-scale projects.
Putin has a ‘fair approach’ towards Turkey on the Syrian issue
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Russian President Vladimir Putin adheres to Turkey’s “fair approach” on the Syrian issue and supports Ankara in the fight against terrorism.
“Mr. Putin has a fair approach to Turkey on this [Syrian] publish. He specifically states that he will always be with us in the fight against terrorism,” Erdogan said on his return from Sochi, Russia, where he met the Russian president. “We say that our intelligence organization is already dealing with these issues with Syria. intelligence, but our efforts are aimed at obtaining a result.”
Ahead of a Friday meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin urged Ankara not to “destabilize” Syria with a military offensive.
“Turkey has legitimate concerns for security reasons, which of course we take into account,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“It is very important not to allow any action which could lead to destabilization of the situation in Syria, or which could jeopardize the territorial and political integrity of Syria,” he added.
Sources
2/ https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/erdogan:-turkey-will-start-paying-for-russian-gas-in-rubles
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Anne Heche: who is the American actor seriously injured in a car accident? August 6, 2022
- Great hardware with terrible tuning out of the box August 6, 2022
- Sexually transmitted disease clinics suffer surge in patients amid epidemic August 6, 2022
- Tsai could have handled the visit better August 6, 2022
- Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan condemn Israeli airstrikes in Gaza August 6, 2022