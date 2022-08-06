Bonhomie between Naidu and PM Modi after four years





VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam leaders are delighted with the bonhomie between Telugu Desam leader N. Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a four-year hiatus when the former CM met Modi while attending the meeting of the national committee of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav in New Delhi on Saturday. Naidu and Modi spoke to each other for five minutes privately. TD leaders hope their warm exchange will lead to the restoration of political ties between the BJP and TD. The Union Government had invited Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu, CMs from various states and eminent personalities to attend the preparatory meeting of Amrut Mahotsav. However, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy skipped the meeting as he was due to attend two weddings. But Naidu did not miss the chance he had been waiting for for four years. Curiously, while TD released pictures of Naidu meeting President Draupadi Murmu, the party did not release pictures of Naidu meeting Prime Minister Modi. Only a small music video was released in which Naidu and Modi could be seen talking to each other standing in the hall. While attending the national committee meeting of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, the former chief minister met with various leaders. After the meeting was over, Naidu asked PM Modi for a few minutes. The duo then talked to each other for five minutes side by side. By the way, Telugu Desam suffered badly in the 2019 General Elections for Assembly and Lok Sabha after he severed his ties with the BJP and fought the elections on his own. Moreover, during the campaign trail in these elections, TD leaders including Naidu and movie star Nandamuri Balakrishna went out of their way to criticize the BJP as well as Modi. Naidu even participated in a dharna in Delhi against Modi. This ended up totally damaging the relationship between the two parties. Sources said Naidu was trying to revive his political alliance with the BJP and Jana Sena with the upcoming elections in mind. Jana Sena founder K. Pawan Kalyan has already expressed interest in the alliance between the three parties. But there was no green signal from the BJP heads of state. TD sources said that Naidu told Modi about the PA political scenario and people’s dissatisfaction with Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government. He pointed out to the Prime Minister that the PA’s financial situation is bad, there is an increase in corruption and the law and order situation in the state is deteriorating. The alliance between the two parties under the given circumstances will be beneficial to both. Party leaders are happy that Naidu successfully met Prime Minister Modi. They hope that in the coming days, the political ties between the BJP and the BJP will be restored, to the benefit of both parties. …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/politics/070822/bonhomie-between-naidu-and-pm-modi-after-four-years.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos