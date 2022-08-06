Marriyum Aurangzeb says Imran Khan will have to account for money taken in name of charity – Pakistan





Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will be “accountable for the money taken in the name of charity”, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the information minister said Imran Khan had submitted false affidavits to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the banned funding case.

She said that the president of the PTI had abused his powers. The minister added that Imran Khan was “unsuccessfully” trying to come clean after he was caught stealing.

The federal minister said that according to Pakistani laws, no political party can receive funding from foreign companies.

PTI received prohibited funding, says ECP

“PTI secretariat employees have continued to receive money in their accounts,” she said, adding “they will have to account for money taken in the name of charity.”

She further said that Imran Khan tried to shut down the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), used the banned funding for conspiracy purposes and tried to incite people in the name of civil disobedience.

Earlier, the information minister said that the coalition government had decided to send a statement against the PTI to the Supreme Court in light of the ruling by the ECP, which ruled that the party had indeed received prohibited funding and kept 13 bank accounts hidden.

“The Ministry of Justice will complete the work in this regard within three days,” the minister said, pointing out that the ECP’s decision clearly proved that the PTI is a foreign-funded party.

Maryam Nawaz says PTI should demand Imran Khan’s resignation

Marriyum said action against the PTI will be taken under the Political Parties Ordinance (PPO) 2002 and the Elections Act 2017.

According to the verdict, PTI “knowingly and willfully received funding from Wootton Cricket Limited, operated by business tycoon Arif Naqvi.

“In this regard, it is further added that the PTI failed to mention and disclose three accounts which were also managed by the senior leadership of the party,” the verdict reads.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brecorder.com/news/40190455 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos