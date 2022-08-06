Amrit Mahotsav is a golden opportunity to make an emotional connection between youth and nation-building, says PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on August 6, 2022 that the patriotic fervor seen during the freedom struggle should be instilled in the present generation and channeled for nation building. Addressing the third meeting of the national committee on “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, he said the emotional flavor of the program is at the heart of the campaign which creates an atmosphere of “patriotic zeal” in the country. “The patriotic fervor that was witnessed during the struggle for freedom was unprecedented. It is the same fervor that we must imbue in our current generation and channel into nation building,” he said. “This is a golden opportunity to make the emotional connection between our youth and nation building,” an official statement quoted him as saying. In his closing remarks, he said national unity must be nurtured and nurtured to promote India as “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” because a united nation is a progressive nation. In this light, he noted, “Tiranga” is a symbol of unity, which brings positivity and prosperity to the nation. It is a “Sanskar Utsav” (festival of values) for young people that will fill them with the everlasting passion to contribute to the country, he said. “The current generation will be the leaders of tomorrow and therefore, we must instill in them now a sense of duty and responsibility to achieve the dreams and vision of [email protected],” he said. Noting that the technological revolution has dramatically accelerated the speed of change and that what could be achieved in generations is now possible in decades, he said old techniques cannot be relied upon to realize our nation’s dreams. . It is therefore important to build the capacity of young people and equip them with the necessary skills to meet the technological challenges of the times to come, Mr Modi said. Highlighting the contribution of tribal freedom fighters, the prime minister said tributes should be paid to them by building local tribal museums. He suggested that a border village program be set up for young people to familiarize them with the life of the people residing there. Similarly, the construction program of 75 ponds in each district and similar programs must be designed in such a way as to promote water and environmental conservation. Young people should be familiarized with these programs to help them understand the ground realities of the country, he said. Members of the National Committee who attended the meeting included the Lok Sabha Chairman, Governors, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, other political leaders, officials, media personalities, chiefs spiritual, artists and film personalities and eminent personalities from other walks of life. said. Several participants also joined the meeting virtually. The Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Govind Mohan, presented an overview of the activities of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav since its establishment. The first meeting of the National Committee was held on March 8 before the launch of the campaign and the second meeting was held on December 22. Mr Modi said India was going through an era where ‘Amrit Kaal’ was delivering on his resolutions and this would take the country to the ‘peak of success’ in the next 25 years.

