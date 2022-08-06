Trump easily wins Texas CPAC 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll; DeSantis second





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

DALLAS Former President Donald Trump convincingly won the 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll at the three-day Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) meeting in Texas

Trump, who has repeatedly teased another presidential race in 2024 to try to return to the White House, captured 69% of the votes cast in the anonymous online poll, according to results reported by CPAC on Saturday.

Support for the former president, who remains the Republican Party’s most popular and influential politician and continues to play kingmaker role in the GOP primaries, is up from his 59% in the poll. anonymous online at the CPAC rally in Orlando, Florida in February.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in second on the 2024 presidential nomination, at 24%, down from 28% at CPAC in Orlando five months ago.

WATCH 2024: CPAC CONTESTANTS CHOOSE FAVORITE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE AS TRUMP, DESANTIS REMAINS POPULAR

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas on July 11, 2021. (Photo by Andy JACOBSOHN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY JACOBSOHN/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by ANDY JACOBSOHN/AFP via Getty Images)

DeSantis has seen his popularity surge among Republican voters in his state and nation over the past two and a half years, thanks in large part to his relentless resistance against COVID-19 restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic as well as to his aggressive actions in the culture wars.

WHAT TED CRUZ AT CPAC SAID TO FOX NEWS ABOUT 2024

While DeSantis has repeatedly hijacked talk of a potential run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, political pundits view him as a potential candidate for the White House.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Octavio Jones/File Photo (Reuters)

The results of the CPAC Texas poll were released just before Trump’s confab keynote. DeSantis, who attended the Orlando conference earlier this year, did not attend the Texas rally.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who spoke at the conference on Friday, won 2% support in the straw poll. No one else among the 21 names on the ballot topped one percent.

“President Trump remains the most dominant force in American politics, and as another poll shows, it’s a reality that will propel the growth and success of the Republican Party into the midterms and beyond,” he said. Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich to Fox News after the results. were released.

The 2024 straw poll also included a second list without Trump. His name was replaced by his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

DeSantis topped the second ballot of 2024, 65%. Donald Trump Jr. got 8% support, with Cruz at 6% and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at 5%. No one else exceeded two percent on the second ballot question.

The strong performance of former presidents in the unscientific survey comes as no surprise. CPAC, long the largest and most influential gathering of conservative leaders and activists, has become a Trumpfest since winning the 2016 presidential election.

In a separate question on who CPAC attendees would like to see as Trump’s running mate in 2024 if he launches a campaign, DeSantis got 43% support, with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at 9% and Pompeo at 7% .

No one else topped four percent on the issue of the running mate vote.

Voting on the CPAC Texas straw ballot was only open to confab attendees, with voting again conducted through the CPAC app.

Matt Schlapp, president of the American Conservative Union, which runs CPAC, said “there is an unbreakable bond between President Tump and the conservative movement. grateful”.

Veteran Republican pollster Jim McLaughlin told Fox News that the CPAC straw poll is “the ultimate barometer of what’s going on in the conservative movement.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McLaughlin and Associates, which conducted polls for Trump’s successful 2016 election and unsuccessful 2020 re-election bid, again oversaw CPAC’s fictional poll.

McLaughlin, who has attended CPAC for decades, said “just like when Ronald Reagan defined and set the tone for the conservative movement, so it is now with Donald Trump.”

Paul Steinhauser is a political journalist based in New Hampshire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-wins-cpac-2024-gop-presidential-nomination-straw-poll-desantis-second The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos