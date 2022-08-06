PTI used foreign funding to sabotage democracy, CPEC, economy: Marriyum





ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday fired a broadside at Imran Khan for attempting to sabotage democracy, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the national economy through foreign funding that the party has received over the past decade.

“A conspiracy project, started by Imran Khan, was carried out in the country through foreign funds received by his party during different periods, including 2008-13, 2013-18 and 2018-22,” she said. said at a press conference with the coordinator. to Prime Minister of Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani.

She said Imran Khan tried to weaken the parliamentary system and democracy in 2013 under the scheme which came into force in 2008.

He incited his workers to attack the Supreme Court building, launched a civil obedience campaign and tried to stop the CPEC by bringing political stability to the country.

“These are the milestones, delivery points and commitments that Imran Khan made to his donors in return for foreign funding,” she said, adding that the PTI leader’s supporters should ask him where this funding has been spent.

She said Imran Khan claimed he made a mistake in approving the appointment of Sikander Sultan Raja as Chief Election Commissioner but in reality the major mistake was made when Nawaz Sharif was ousted from his office for not having received his son’s salary.

Marriyum said it was unfair to compare Imran Khan to Nawaz Sharif who, as prime minister, eliminated terrorism, ensured 6% economic growth, created massive job opportunities for young people and above all, improved the position of the country at the international level.

She said the nation must look into the reasons behind the Imran project under which Kashmir was sold, CPEC projects were stopped and the country recorded negative economic growth.

Imran Khan, during his rule, rendered young people jobless, created anarchy and political instability and imprisoned journalists, she added.

People had to understand that Imran Khan was responsible for the current crises that were created to fulfill commitments made with foreign host families.

She said the so-called truthful and honest Imran Khan miserably spoke out before the nation after the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistans (ECP) in the banned PTI funding case.

A foreign agent’s party has been declared a foreign aided party under the Political Parties Ordinance 2002 and the Elections Act 2017, she noted.

The minister said Imran Khan was trying to mislead the nation by constantly telling lies about a case that was investigated by the ECP for eight years.

The PTI requested 51 adjournments, changed nine lawyers and filed 11 motions with the court seeking a delay in announcing the decision and an order preventing the ECP from releasing details of the foreign funding.

She said the PTI President had knowingly and deliberately received prohibited funding from a number of foreign companies and individuals, which he himself admitted by submitting false affidavits to the ECP five times. .

Marriyum said Imran Khan blamed others for the corruption, but when his theft came to the fore, he tried to give it a technicality angle. He became naive about his party’s funding and called it a technical problem.

This is not a technical matter, but rather an open and closed case of foreign funding, as no party can receive aid from a foreign government, individual or company in under the Political Parties Ordinance 2002, she observed, adding that the PTI had concealed the bank accounts into which funding flowed from abroad.

This is a matter of misappropriation as Imran Khan used the donations for political and personal purposes, she said, noting that the PTI opened undeclared bank accounts in the names of party secretariat employees .

People, she said, needed to understand that this was not a matter between the PTI and the PML-N, but rather between the former, the State Bank of Pakistan and the ECP. The case against the foreign funding received by the PTI was filed by its own member Akbar S Babar and the PML-N has nothing to do with the case, she added.

The Minister said Imran Khan remained a major obstacle in foreign funding cases, as described by the ECP in its decision as the worst abuse of the law had occurred.

She said Imran Khan, who received funds and charities from overseas Pakistanis, for relief activities against floods and other natural disasters, spent them for personal and political purposes.

Marriyum said senior PTI leaders including Imran Khan were signatories to funds received by his party in the undeclared bank accounts. The financial trail of foreign financing of PTIs and details of undeclared bank accounts have come to the fore. Imran Khan has been declared a criminal and Sadiq and Ameen’s veil is removed from his face, she added.

Till date, Imran Khan has not denied that he did not receive money from Romita Shetty (an Indian businesswoman) and Wootton Cricket Limited, she said, criticizing the PTI for posting fake interviews with overseas Pakistanis, who claimed to be its funders, on its social media accounts.

She dared Imran Khan to publish the interview of Arif Naqvi and other foreign nationals and corporate members who sent dollars, pounds and other currencies as funds to his party.

Arif Naqvi was presented as a front person to conceal the true identities from other foreign sources, she added.

The PTI received funds from Wootton Cricket Limited, Bristol engineering services and Eplanet Trustees from 2013, she said, adding that companies set up in the United States included 34 foreign nationals.

She said the PTI claimed to open two LLCs overseas, including LLC 5975 and LLC 6160. 13 foreign nationals and 231 companies contributed funds in LLC 5975, while 31 foreigners and 120 companies in the other. There were other businesses that were opened by the PTI to raise foreign funds.

There was no technicality if the donations were used for political purposes, she added.

She said the PTI disclosed the names of the people who raised the funds in the different countries. Their videos were recorded, she added.

Imran Khan has committed a crime which has been proven by the State Bank of Pakistan and ECP, the minister remarked.

Imran Khan never informed the ECP that he had received funds in the accounts of employees of his party secretariats, including Muhammad Arshad, Tahir Iqbal, Muhammad Rafiq and Numan Afzal. The FIA ​​investigation was ongoing and was conducted in a transparent manner.

She said the funds were also received in the personal accounts of other PTI leaders including Asad Qaiser, Imran Ismael, Shah Farman, Saif ullah Niazi and others. In this case, Imran Khan and the members of the financial councils were co-signatories of these accounts.

The Minister also mentioned the names of some foreign donors including Mukesh Kanda, Charn Jeet Singh, Charles, Michael and others. Ironically, his party continued to receive the funding, but Imran Khan was unaware of it.

She said Imran Khan, as prime minister, could not prove a single penny of corruption against the PML-N leaders during his four-year rule.

The minister said the PTI leader has also made money by committing massive corruption in the Malam Jabba project, wheat and sugar exports, BRT Peshawar and others.

She said that Imran Khan started the regime change narrative to cover up his corruption through which the Bani Gala was transformed into Money Gala.

Enough is enough, now this drama must end as a foreign agent has been caught and the PTI has been declared a party with foreign aid, she said.

She said it was just a teaser of Imran Khans foreign funding and the full movie is not released yet as the ECP made the decision on the petition of Akbar S Babars who filed a complaint against the funding received by the party until 2013.

Meanwhile, the minister appreciated the media for constantly sharing the flood situation with the government which helped to carry out the rescue and relief activities efficiently.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was personally monitoring relief activities in flood-affected areas. The prime minister also visited Balochistan and other regions and ordered round-the-clock monitoring of rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations.

She said the prime minister had ordered the NDMA and other relevant departments to start relief and rehabilitation immediately as the finance division had been instructed to transfer 5 billion rupees to the authority.

The PM’s relief fund has been set up and people have been asked to contribute to provide relief to those affected by the floods, she added.

She condemned the social media campaign against the Pakistani military by the PTI trolls in the strongest terms. This reflects the mindset of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

