Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is ‘reckless, provocative, dangerous’ – Key





Policy August 6, 2022 9:45 p.m. 3 minute read

The Prime Minister on relations between China and the United States, and on the need for dialogue between the two parties before any other action. Video / NZ Herald

Former Prime Minister John Key said US President Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week was “reckless” and “dangerous”. He told TVNZ’s Q&A with Jack Tame that the visit was “reckless if you want to be nice, it was provocative and it was actually dangerous”, he said. “I say this because everyone understands how important this step is,” Key said. Pelosi arrived in Taiwan this week for an Asia tour. The visit enraged China, which claims the self-governing island as its own territory. “Everyone knows that if the third most important elected official in the United States shows up in Taiwanese territory, it’s biting the bear,” Key said. Key said Pelosi had a “coherent view” on Taiwan, but wanted to take a personal stance. United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo/PA “She wants to take a personal position, but at what cost? he said, noting that it was increasing tensions in Asia and that hundreds of thousands of jobs depended on Taiwan. Key said he visited Taiwan as a junior backbencher in 2003, but would not visit again as a former prime minister. “I would never have been prime minister and I would never have sent a minister,” Key said. Key said relations with China had “deteriorated significantly” since he was prime minister in 2008. Related Articles “If I came out as prime minister and talked about China, that was seen as talking about jobs and taking the economy out of the GFC,” Key said. Key said what changed was Donald Trump’s presidency. “What really changed was Donald Trump – he changed the global narrative on China for his own national reasons,” Key said. “He viewed the trade not as a win-win situation but as a win-lose situation,” Key said. Key said he remains positive about China and its leader, President Xi Jinping. “Personally, I like it,” Key said. Key said his philosophy was to build a better relationship with China through trade, which gave New Zealand more leverage. He did not support China’s recent efforts in the Pacific. “I would much rather see them working alongside Australia and New Zealand. I think we could do a lot better together and achieve better results,” Key said. Key said he believed the government was “trying” to maintain good relations with China. His advice to the government was that New Zealand both had historic relationships with traditional security partners like the Five Eyes countries, but that China was the ‘only country’ in the world likely to emerge as a superpower. alongside the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/politics/nancy-pelosis-taiwan-visit-reckless-provocative-dangerous-key/FOFONVOXLZVS6YCOEBKO4CDKHQ/

