Prime Minister Modi will chair the NITI Aayog meeting tomorrow; Telangana’s KCR will be ignored

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the seventh board meeting of NITI Aayog. The meeting will bring together Chief Ministers of States, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, Union Ministers, Vice President Niti Ayog and Corps Members at the President’s House Cultural Center.

This will be the first highest level of physical meeting after the pandemic as the last board meeting was held physically in February 2015. The board meeting was not convened in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the Chairman of NITI Aayog, will deliver the keynote address at 10:15 a.m., after which the session will be moderated by the Minister of Defence.

All parties will discuss various issues, including crop diversification, an autonomous mechanism for the agricultural sector and the economy. Significantly, the board will also discuss national education policy and its implementation.

The meeting of the governing council will also discuss the achievement of self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses and other agricultural products, in accordance with the agenda of the meeting.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will also make a presentation to the Board of Governors on the G20.

The meeting is also important for improving center-state relations and cooperative federalism. Recently, many chief ministers from the opposition camp have accused the Center government of violating cooperative federalism and centre-state relations.

The National Conference of Chief Secretaries was held in Dharamshala in June 2022.

However, the day before this meeting, the Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao, refused to attend.

In this meeting, however, the arch-rival of the BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, will participate in this meeting.

Telangana CM KCR said in a statement, “I will not attend the 7th NITI Aayog Board Meeting to be held tomorrow in Delhi in protest.”

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, Rao, KCR expressed anguish against the center because states do not have “the flexibility to design and modify programs to suit their needs and conditions to ensure maximum ‘benefits to people’.

Responding to KCR’s letter to Prime Minister Modi, Niti Aayog, in a statement, said the institution had already taken a number of steps to work closely with states.

“It is regrettable that the Honorable Chief Minister of Telangana has chosen not to attend the NITI Aayog Board Meeting to be held on August 7. The Board of Directors is a forum where the highest management country’s policy at central and state levels deliberates on key development issues and agrees on appropriate results-oriented solutions for national development,” he said.

NITI AAYOG:

NITI Aayog was formed by a resolution of the Union Cabinet on January 1, 2015. The Board of NITI Aayog, consisting of the Chief Ministers of all States and Union Territories along with the Legislatures and Lieutenants- Governors of Other Union Territories, came into effect on February 16. , 2015 via Cabinet Secretariat notification. The Board of Governors was reconstituted via a notification dated February 19, 2021 by the Cabinet Secretariat.

The Governing Council is the primary body responsible for developing a shared vision of national priorities and strategies, with the active participation of States, in shaping the development narrative. The Governing Council, which embodies the goals of cooperative federalism, presents a platform to discuss cross-sectoral, cross-departmental and federal issues to accelerate the implementation of the national development agenda.

So far, six meetings of the Board of Governors have been held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister with Chief Ministers/Lt Governors of States/UTs and other members of the Board of Governors.

The Sixth Board Meeting of NITI Aayog was held on February 20, 2021 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference. It was attended by 26 Chief Ministers, 3 Lieutenant Governors and 2 Administrators, in addition to Union Ministers who are ex-officio members and special guests. Vice President, Members and CEO of NITI Aayogs; Principal Secretary to the PM and other senior PMO officers; cabinet secretary; and the Chief Secretaries of the States/Union Territories also attended the meeting. Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh moderated the meeting.

The sixth meeting was preceded by a detailed interaction with senior government officials on February 6, 2021, whose comments were duly incorporated when developing the meeting agenda.

