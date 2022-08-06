Donald Trump ‘too disruptive’ for presidential race, say some CPAC attendees





Former President Donald Trump may have too much baggage to run for the White House again in 2024, according to comments from some of the attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas this week.

The former president is expected to wrap up the event in Dallas on Saturday, but NPR’s Ashley Lopez spoke to some attendees who suggested Trump may be “too disruptive” to be the Republican nominee in two years.

He has repeatedly hinted that he would mount a third presidential bid and a recent poll shows Trump remains the preferred choice of potential GOP voters.

George Breen of Pennsylvania told Lopez that Trump was “difficult”. Breen was attending CPAC and selling “Stop the Steal” themed board games – referencing unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.

“I think he tapped into something in the American psyche that hadn’t been exploited by either side, but he’s a problematic character,” Breen said.

“He’s a difficult person… there are too many little things. He’s too disruptive,” he added.

Nebraska resident Cassiopeia Fletcher expressed similar concerns and suggested she might support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis if he chooses to seek the GOP presidential nomination.

“There are days when I think it would be awesome and other days when I think it’s time to move on,” Fletcher told Lopez, before discussing DeSantis.

“He’s got everything from Donald Trump’s bulldog,” she said. “Without the offense”.

Nonetheless, CPAC attendee Catherine White of Texas told NPR, “Most of the baggage, he’s already fought.

“He took a beating and he still comes out on top.”

Trump has not officially announced another run for the White House, but is expected to do so and he has repeatedly suggested he will make his decision known soon, but also stressed the importance of the upcoming midterm elections.

“This is the year we’re going to take back the House, we’re going to take back the Senate, and we’re going to take back America,” Trump said at a rally in Waukesha, Wis., on Friday.

“And in 2024, above all, we are going to take back our magnificent White House, we are going to take it back,” he said.

A recent poll indicates that Trump continues to dominate the field of potential Republican primary candidates. A Yahoo News/YouGov poll conducted from July 28 to August 1 of 428 registered voters found the former president with 44% support, leading DeSantis, who had 35% support.

Newsweek contacted former President Trump’s office for comment.

Former President Donald Trump waves to supporters during a rally August 05, 2022 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Some CPAC attendees in Texas seemed skeptical of another Trump presidential campaign. Scott Olson/Getty Images

