The question is about the use of Pakistani airspace… Why is Imran Khan’s party beating their chests after Zawahiri’s death?





Islamabad: Pakistan is shocked by the death of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has opened a front against Shahbaz Sharif’s government over the incident. PTI alleges that US drones used Pakistani airspace for this attack. However, the Pakistani government and military have denied these allegations. The Pakistani military has said there is no question of using Pakistani soil for such a purpose. On Sunday morning, the United States killed al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in the Afghan capital Kabul. The attack was so precise that only Zawahiri, who was present on the balcony of the house, was killed, the rest of the members were completely safe. Zawahiri received a $25 million reward for carrying out the September 11, 2001 attacks on his head. The soil of Pakistan, but about its airspace. He said that we require a formal declaration from all relevant ministries. He tweeted and wrote that the question is whether Pakistan’s airspace was not allowed to be used. Chowdhury added that repeated statements about the non-use of Pakistani land are unclear. He pointed out that relevant ministries should issue an official statement on the matter.

Pakistani government targeted in US drone attack Fawad Chaudhry had asked at a press conference yesterday whether the US had used Pakistani airspace for the recent drone strike that killed Zawahiri. He said the country wanted to know if we were going to be America’s weapon again against al-Qaeda. Meanwhile, on his question on the Geo News show, Pakistan Army DG ISPR Babar Iftikhar said that the Foreign Ministry has clarified it in detail. These are just rumors because anyone can write anything on social media. We should avoid that. Our particular enemy has been spreading such information and people are falling prey to it.

Imran Khan also surrounded the government regarding AmericaImran Khan also questioned America’s permission to use Pakistan’s airspace. He warned that providing airspace to the United States could harm relations with Afghanistan. He said if we gave space and if America did a drone strike in Afghanistan it would affect our tribal areas. Do we want to be part of someone else’s war in the midst of these crises?

