Donald Trump hints at 2024 White House return bid: The time is right

Former President Donald Trump has strongly indicated that he is preparing to run for president and suggested an announcement would come soon.

Trump, who has repeatedly said he’s made up his mind on the 2024 race, was asked by Fox News Digital at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas when Republicans could expect an official announcement.

“It’s certainly not a very long time, the time is coming,” the former president said. “I think people are going to be very happy, our country has never been in such a position, we have lost everything.”

Former President Donald Trump speaks to Fox News Digital at CPAC in Texas. (Digital Fox News)

Trump said America faces domestic and foreign policy crises. In particular, he argued that the country’s “prestige” had been damaged by President Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Our country has never been worse off,” Trump said. “They gave $85 billion worth of equipment, dead soldiers, you still have Americans there probably as hostages, who will end up being hostages, there’s never been such a time.

“We will make an announcement in the not too distant future,” Trump added.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The remarks came shortly after CPAC released its straw poll showing Trump as the overwhelming frontrunner for the 2024 GOP nomination among the conservative base. Trump garnered nearly 70% of the vote cast at the conference, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis coming in a distant second with 23.7%.

Since leaving the White House in January 2021, Trump has maintained an active presence in the Republican Party.

The former president has endorsed a long list of candidates vying for everything from local and state offices to the United States Senate.

Haris Alic covers Congress and politics for Fox News Digital. You can contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @realharisalic.

