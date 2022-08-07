President Joko Widodo attends the closing of the 2022 ASEAN Para-games, Indonesia is the overall champion





Indonesia became the overall champion of the XI ASEAN Paralympic Games 2022 at Manahan Stadium, Surakarta, Central Java (Central Java). This event itself was officially closed by President Joko Widodo on Saturday (6/8/2022). In the All-ASEAN Disabled Athlete Sports Competition held on July 30, Indonesia managed to become the overall champion with 175 gold medals, 144 silver medals and 106 medals. bronze. “The Indonesian contingent came out on top overall with 175 gold medals, 144 silver medals and 106 bronze medals, with a total of 425 medals,” Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Zainudin said. Amali in his report. Activities on the themeFight for equality“This event, indicated the Minister of Youth and Sports, brought together 1,907 people, including 1,248 athletes and 659 officials from 11 ASEAN countries. APG 2022 is competing in 14 sports with 457 events competing for 1,260 gold, silver and bronze medals. Zainudi said the number of gold medals won by Indonesia at APG 2022 was the most during Indonesia’s participation in ASEAN Paragames, starting with ASEAN Paragames I 2001 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This number also exceeded the goal of 104 gold medals. “Having reached the goal and even surpassed the initial promised target of 104 gold medals, I shot up to 175 gold medals,” he said. On this occasion, the Minister of Youth and Sports also expressed his gratitude because with a very short preparation, i.e. about five months after the official appointment of Indonesia by the ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF ), Indonesia was able to successfully host the APG 2022. “Indonesia has experience in implementing an event the same event in 2011 in the same place, namely in the city of Surakarta, and also successfully hosted the 2018 Asian Games and Asian Para Games, and successfully hosted several single event so that Indonesia can prepare well for and implement the XI ASEAN Paralympic Games,” he said. Besides expressing his gratitude, the Minister of Youth and Sports also expressed his gratitude to all parties who supported the successful implementation of the CPA 2022. His gratitude was conveyed to President Jokowi, Ministers from the Advanced Cabinet of Indonesia, to the ranks and leaders. related institutions, Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo and the ranks of provincial government, regencies and cities of Central Java, Mayor of Surakarta Gibran Rakabuming Raka as the Chief Executive of the Indonesian Paras Games Organizing Committee of ASEAN (INASPOC), the entire committee and volunteer members of INASPOC. “We also express our appreciation and gratitude to the President of the Indonesian National Paralympic Committee (NPC), Mr. Senny Marbun and the leadership of the NPC who have worked hard to prepare the athletes and help with the organization, so that they succeed. with the achievement of 175 gold medals”, he concluded. Present at the closing of the APG 2022 were Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, APSF President Osoth Bhavilai, INASPOC Director General Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Indonesian NPC Chairman Senny Marbun, Chairman General of the Indonesian Olympic Committee (KOI) Raja Sapta Oktohari, Chef de Mission of the Indonesian Contingent at the APG 2022 Andi Herman, along with Ambassadors from ASEAN countries.

