India’s next Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Prime Minister Modi congratulates the Vice President on the election of the final results of the 2022 poll

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his well wishes to NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar on Saturday as he won the election of India’s 14th vice-president. Prime Minister Modi also visited Jagdeep Dhankar’s residence to congratulate him on being elected the country’s vice president, as reported by the ANI news agency. In the results declared by the returning officer for the vice-presidential election, he said that the NDA vice-presidential candidate, Jagdeep Dhankhar, obtained 528 votes against 182 for the opposition candidate. Margaret Alva, as reported by PTI.

Alva, 80, is a senior Congress leader and served as governor of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, while Dhankhar, 71, is a Jat leader from Rajasthan of socialist background.

Union Home Secretary Amit Shah also praised and tweeted “the Upper House will certainly benefit from his experience and deep understanding of the issues on the ground.”

President Draupadi Murmu, who was elected last month, praised Dhankhar and said the nation would benefit from his long and rich experience in public life.

Meanwhile, Margaret Alva, the joint opposition candidate, also sent her well wishes to Dhankar saying, “Congratulations to Mr. Dhankhar on being elected Vice-President! I would like to thank all the opposition leaders and members of all parties who voted. for me in this election. Also, all the volunteers for their selfless service during our short but intense campaign.

“This election is over. The battle to protect our Constitution, strengthen our democracy and restore the dignity of Parliament will continue,” she added.

BJP Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his well wishes and said, “Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar on winning the Vice Presidential elections. His long public life, vast experience and deep understanding of people’s issues will certainly benefit the nation. I am confident that he will make an outstanding Vice President and President of Rajya Sabha.”

“Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji on his election as the 14th Vice President of India. Thanks to Smt Margaret Alva ji for portraying the spirit of common opposition with grace and dignity,” Rahul Gandhi wrote .

The outgoing Vice President, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu also praised Jagdeep Dhankhar, saying his vast experience and legal expertise will benefit the country.

“Heartfelt congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankar ji on his election as the 14th Vice President of India. The nation will greatly benefit from your vast experience and legal expertise. My best wishes for a successful and fruitful tenure,” tweeted the secretariat of the vice-president, quoting Naïdu.

Members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha voted on Saturday to elect India’s next vice president. In the election, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, pitted former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar against opposition selection Margaret Alva. Voting started at 10 a.m. in Sansad Bhawan and ended at 5 p.m.

Jagdeep Dhankhar will be sworn in on August 11, a day after outgoing Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s term ends.