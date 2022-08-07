Politics
India’s next Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Prime Minister Modi congratulates the Vice President on the election of the final results of the 2022 poll
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his well wishes to NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar on Saturday as he won the election of India’s 14th vice-president. Prime Minister Modi also visited Jagdeep Dhankar’s residence to congratulate him on being elected the country’s vice president, as reported by the ANI news agency. In the results declared by the returning officer for the vice-presidential election, he said that the NDA vice-presidential candidate, Jagdeep Dhankhar, obtained 528 votes against 182 for the opposition candidate. Margaret Alva, as reported by PTI.
#LOOK | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leader JP Nadda and Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar engage in conversation, as Prime Minister Modi leaves Dhankhar’s residence after congratulating him on his election as Deputy president of india pic.twitter.com/1DnEhvbh7S
— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022
Alva, 80, is a senior Congress leader and served as governor of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, while Dhankhar, 71, is a Jat leader from Rajasthan of socialist background.
Union Home Secretary Amit Shah also praised and tweeted “the Upper House will certainly benefit from his experience and deep understanding of the issues on the ground.”
NDA ,
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 6, 2022
President Draupadi Murmu, who was elected last month, praised Dhankhar and said the nation would benefit from his long and rich experience in public life.
Congratulations to Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected Vice President of India. The nation will benefit from your long and rich experience of public life. My best wishes for a productive and fruitful mandate.
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 6, 2022
******
Meanwhile, Margaret Alva, the joint opposition candidate, also sent her well wishes to Dhankar saying, “Congratulations to Mr. Dhankhar on being elected Vice-President! I would like to thank all the opposition leaders and members of all parties who voted. for me in this election. Also, all the volunteers for their selfless service during our short but intense campaign.
Congratulations to Mr. Dhankhar on his election as vice-president!
I want to thank all the opposition leaders and members of all parties who voted for me in this election.
Also, all the volunteers for their selfless service during our short but intense campaign.
— Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) August 6, 2022
“This election is over. The battle to protect our Constitution, strengthen our democracy and restore the dignity of Parliament will continue,” she added.
BJP Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his well wishes and said, “Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar on winning the Vice Presidential elections. His long public life, vast experience and deep understanding of people’s issues will certainly benefit the nation. I am confident that he will make an outstanding Vice President and President of Rajya Sabha.”
Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar on her victory in the Vice Presidential elections. His long public life, vast experience and deep understanding of people’s issues will certainly benefit the nation. I am confident that he will make an outstanding Vice President and President of Rajya Sabha.
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 6, 2022
“Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji on his election as the 14th Vice President of India. Thanks to Smt Margaret Alva ji for portraying the spirit of common opposition with grace and dignity,” Rahul Gandhi wrote .
Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji on his election as the 14th Vice President of India.
Thanks to SMT @alva_margaret ji for portraying the spirit of common opposition with grace and dignity.
—Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2022
The outgoing Vice President, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu also praised Jagdeep Dhankhar, saying his vast experience and legal expertise will benefit the country.
“Heartfelt congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankar ji on his election as the 14th Vice President of India. The nation will greatly benefit from your vast experience and legal expertise. My best wishes for a successful and fruitful tenure,” tweeted the secretariat of the vice-president, quoting Naïdu.
Warmest congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankar ji on his election as the fourteenth Vice President of India. The nation will greatly benefit from your vast experience and legal expertise. My best wishes for a successful and fruitful mandate. @jdhankhar1
— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 6, 2022
Members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha voted on Saturday to elect India’s next vice president. In the election, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, pitted former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar against opposition selection Margaret Alva. Voting started at 10 a.m. in Sansad Bhawan and ended at 5 p.m.
Jagdeep Dhankhar will be sworn in on August 11, a day after outgoing Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s term ends.
Sources
2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/jagdeep-dhankhar-next-vp-india-pm-modi-congratulates-vice-president-election-2022-polling-final-results-margaret-alva-rajnath-singh-amit-shah-1546783
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Everything you need to embrace the Barbiecore fashion trend – NBC4 WCMH-TV August 6, 2022
- California regulators accuse Tesla of false advertising August 6, 2022
- McLennan County confirms two cases of monkeypox August 6, 2022
- PTI used foreign funding to sabotage democracy, CPEC, economy: Marriyum August 6, 2022
- Who has the secret to Boris Johnson’s trademark haircut. Six major releases August 6, 2022