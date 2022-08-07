Trump wins CPAC straw poll for preferred presidential candidate





Donald Trump could regain his grip on the Republican Party, according to a poll conducted at CPAC in Dallas.

“Trump, who has repeatedly teased another presidential race in 2024 to try to return to the White House, captured 69.1% of the votes cast in the anonymous online poll, according to results reported by CPAC on Saturday,” said reported Fox News on Saturday. “Support for the former president, who remains the most popular and influential politician in the Republican Party and continues to play the role of kingmaker in the GOP primaries, is up from his 59% in the anonymous online poll at the CPAC rally in Orlando, Florida in February Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came in second on the 2024 presidential nomination question at 23.7%, down from his 28% at CPAC in Orlando five months ago.

If Trump doesn’t show up, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis leads the pack 64%. Donald Trump, Jr. comes in at 28% despite having no relevant experience and Texas Senator Ted Cruz comes in at 6%.

Mike Pence had the most embarrassing performance in the straw poll.

“Pence at 0.3% support for 2024,” reported Isaac Arnsdorf of The Washington Post. “And if Trump isn’t on the ballot, Pence is still 0.3% down in the CPAC straw poll.”

Jim McLaughlin, who conducted the mock poll, says it’s “the ultimate barometer of what’s happening in the Conservative movement”.

The poll showed Donald Trump had a 99% approval rating, which journalist Steven Monacellide described as a “Banana Republic approval rating”.

