Imran Khan announces his candidacy for nine vacant seats in the Assembly





Islamabad [Pakistan]Aug 6 (ANI): Pakistani leader Tehreek-i-Insaf and ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Saturday that he would take part in by-votes on the nine vacant seats in the Assembly after the Election Commission of Pakistan released the schedule of by-elections on Friday.

The announcement first came from the official PTI Twitter account, and was later confirmed by the party’s senior vice-president, Fawad Chaudhry, during a press conference, The Dawn reported.

According to ARY News, in a meeting with reporters, Imran Khan said: “Elections would be held this year, the government parties want to single him out… He would fight against the rulers on all platforms. “The plans of the ruling alliance to disqualify him would never be completed,” he said, adding that appointing Sikandar Sultan Raja as head of the ECP was a major mistake.

The former prime minister added that two foreign countries had offered him funding in the past, but he had refused. Leaders with popular support cannot be eradicated, he added.

Imran Khan’s announcement to contest the nine-seat by-elections surprised many, with some commentators wondering whether the PTI president could not find another suitable candidate and the expense to be incurred in the subsequent by-elections if Imran Khan won several seats and resigned. all but one.

According to Dawn, a representative of the Free and Fair Elections Network (Fafen) of Pakistan, Mudassir Rizvi said that the Constitution provides for the holding of by-elections within a certain period of time after a vacancy of a seat, as well as the possibility for a candidate to compete for several seats but to retain only one, in the event that the candidate wins in several constituencies.

“In this way, our Constitution also allows public funds to be committed for the political ambitions of political leaders and parties. In a single constituency, the type of personnel required, the number of polling stations and place, and at least a few thousand voters staff involved, the expenses run into the millions each time,” he added.

Pakistan’s Election Commission announced on Friday that by-elections for nine National Assembly (NA) seats will be held on September 25.

The polling body announced the constituency schedule of NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Kurram, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, NA-237 Malir and NA- 2 239 Korangi Karachi and NA-246 Karachi South.

The nine seats are among 11 left vacant after the National Assembly Speaker accepted the resignations of PTI MPs and denoted them last week following the dismissal of party leader Imran Khan from office. Prime Minister earlier this year.

The NA Speaker had accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MPs, nine from general seats and two from reserved seats, under Article 64(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

On July 28, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignation of PTI lawmakers three months after lawmakers resigned en masse on April 11 following the ousting of former Prime Minister Imran Khan from senior management after defiance. motion presented by the joint opposition in parliament against him was successful.

The government has accepted the resignation of 11 PTI MPs, including Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ijaz Shah, Farrukh Habib, Shandana Gulzar, Fazal Muhammad, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Jameel Ahmed and Akram Cheema, ARY News reported.

Confirmation of acceptance of resignations was issued by the NA Secretariat, which published a list.

In particular, the members of the PTI after approval of the party leadership tendered their resignation from the National Assembly. PTI MP Murad Saeed was the first PTI MP to tender his resignation to the Speaker of the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

The then Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Qasim Suri, endorsed the resignations of the PTI deputies. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/272645430/pakistan-imran-khan-announces-his-candidature-for-nine-vacant-assembly-seats The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos