All about Boris Johnson’s ‘second marriage’





A few hours ago, the British political blog guide fox A personal video made public, still showing the Prime Minister UK, boris johnsondance – if you can call it that – to the sound of my dear Carolinea song from 1969 Neil Diamondin her marriage to him Carrie, Or, rather, their second marriage, since the couple is already married. They were reunited in May 2021 in a private – and practically secret – ceremony at the cathedral westminster, Since pandemic restrictions were still in place at the time, the couple were only able to invite 30 people and host a small cocktail party in the gardens. Downing StreetThe couple have decided to postpone the big festive party with their family and friends to the summer of 2022. Parties waiving sanctions It is not like that boris johnson He cared a lot about restrictions. Irrefutable evidence has emerged that amid the pandemic, when the government he led was asking people to self-isolate, he was throwing parties. Downing Streeteven one of these “holidays” coincided with the day, which was the same Queen of England buried husband Duke of EdinburghA lack of respect for which Boris Johnson had to apologize to the sovereign. However, with their marriage, they decided to play by the rules. However, as always with the British Prime Minister, the whole incident was fraught with difficulty. In principle, it was planned that the big party would take place – ladiesThe official country residence of the Prime Minister of England, located in the county of Buckinghamshire. In fact, the invitations had already been sent out, but the political events of the past few weeks changed at the last minute. as much as you remember, johnson He had to resign from his post after an endless series of scandals shook the confidence of his own party. Within hours, the resignation process began in his executive, due to which he had to resign. while boris johnson delivered his resignation speech Carrie I saw him carrying the youngest daughter of the couple, romi, in the arms. Her son Wilfred stood at the entrance to the government residence. a special place Seeing such a change in circumstances, the couple received a lot of pressure from the party to change their wedding venue. In a hurry, he had to look for another place and finally found it. daleford housea luxurious mansion 18th century in the domain of CotswoldsIn the county of Gloucestershire, a favorite spot for the British elite and celebrities to relax at the weekend. the mansion belongs lord bamford, Chairman of the JCB business group dedicated to construction materials. Bamford is a reputable Tory who has made significant contributions to the party and is known to be good friends with Johnson, whom he has backed politically on several occasions, including with Boris trying to take control of the party. in the 2019 campaign. Within days a large tent was to be erected in the haveli gardens and unfortunately there are not many details of what happened inside during the festivities. Until a few hours ago when a home video surfaced showing Boris Johnson in a white suit jacket and blue shirt, dancing or at least moving with uncoordinated gestures. . Apart from that, Carey wore a sequined champagne colored miniskirt dress designed by Jenny Packham, one of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge’s favorite designers.

