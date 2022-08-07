President Joko Widodo wraps up ASEAN Paragames 2022 at Mahanan Stadium, Solo





SelebNews.id | Solo – ASEAN Paragames (APG) XI 2022 proves that people with disabilities are capable of excelling by committing to hard work all the time. This achievement is not only proud of itself, but for the nation and the country. “With commitment and hard work, people with disabilities are able to create achievements, there is no difference with people without disabilities,” said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the closing of the Paragames of the ASEAN 2022 at Mahanan Stadium, Solo City, Central Java (Central Java) on Saturday (6/8/2022). According to President Jokowi, the limitations of disabled athletes are actually able to inspire them to perform at their best in this multi-pronged sporting competition. With a very significant impact on people with disabilities throughout South East Asia, the Indonesian government is of course proud to have been named the host of the event last week. “To be a great power of limitations possessed by people with disabilities, an inspiration to the world,” the president said. For the success of the ASEAN Paragames held in Solo, the President also thanked all the stakeholders involved in organizing the event. Until in the end everything goes according to plan. The success, the President continued, is due to the support of all stakeholders such as the ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF), the ASEAN Para Games Organizing Committee (INASPOC), the government Central Java Provincial, Solo City Government, other relevant central government agencies, to athletes. “Thank you, 1,248 athletes showed sportsmanship by performing every game of the ASEAN Paragames,” the president said. As is known, Indonesia managed to become the overall champion of the ASEAN Paragames multi-sport competition held in Solo, Central Java from July 30, 2022 to August 6, 2022. The number of Indonesian medals won in the event reached 435 medals. In detail, gold medals reached 176 coins, silver medals reached 147 coins, and bronze medals reached 112 coins. There are 14 sports (sports) Para-Athletics, Para-Swimming, Table Tennis, Para-Badminton, Parachess, Sitting Volleyball, CP Football, Weightlifting, Para-Archery, Boccia, Goalball, Wheelchair Basketball, Para-Judo and wheelchair tennis. . Contingents from Brunei Darussalam, Contingents from Laos, Contingents from Cambodia, Contingents from Malaysia, Contingents from the Philippines, Contingents from Vietnam, Contingents from Thailand, Contingents from Singapore, Contingents from Timor Leste, Contingents from Myanmar and Contingents from Indonesia participated in the event. Author: Tri Antoro

Photo: Amiryandi

Seen :

48 Article navigation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.selebnews.id/presiden-joko-widodo-menutup-ajang-asean-paragames-2022-di-stadion-mahanan-solo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos