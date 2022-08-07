Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan threatens Xi Jinping’s three-term term









Xi’s response to the visit and his handling of China-US relations are seen as crucial to his rule, which is set to end next year. This is also what the senior editor of Nikkei AsiaKatsuji Nakazawa.



In his analysis, Katsuji also pointed out that the Beidaihe annual meeting will be held this week in Hebei Province, China. It was a meeting between leaders and elders of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to discuss various issues. Meetings are held informally and behind closed doors. Among the national figures Xi will meet, he will also meet former Chinese President Jiang Zemin. During his tenure 25 years ago, Jiang faced a situation similar to that of Xi, where Newt Gingrich of the US House of Representatives visited Taiwan. Jiang ably managed Gingrich, and relations between China and the United States during his tenure grew considerably. “Xi’s handling of the situation will definitely be compared to Jiang’s,” Katsuji said. According to Katsuji, Xi has made various efforts to outdo Jiang and his predecessor, Hu Jintao, throughout his presidency since 2013. Xi has skillfully balanced domestic politics, diplomatic relations with the United States and the Taiwanese dispute. “If China succeeds in pressuring or pressuring and preventing Pelosi’s trip, Xi could gain confidence in the next Beidaihe meeting,” Katsuji said. However, he pointed out, Xi has encountered difficulties in handling relations between China and the United States, which were previously close under Jiang’s rule. Relations with the United States have indeed become an important factor influencing China’s domestic politics. Beijing is also likely to take additional steps to prevent more visits by US officials to Taiwan. After serving two terms as China’s president, Xi’s moves to maintain his power are becoming more fluid. In 2018, there was the abolition of the rule limiting the mandate of the president to two terms. Then came the CCP resolution that was said to pave the way for Xi to become “president for life.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunia.rmol.id/read/2022/08/07/542765/pengamat-kunjungan-pelosi-ke-taiwan-ancam-masa-jabatan-tiga-periode-xi-jinping The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos