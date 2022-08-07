Super loyal Dorries: Furious Boris supporters MUST back Truss for PM | Politics | New





Ms Dorries described Mr Johnson’s ousting as Tory leader as ‘treacherous’ and ‘absolutely wrong’, but said only Ms Truss could unite the party and defeat Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer. She had a simple message for the Prime Minister’s supporters: “I feel their pain and I share their anger.

But she urged voters who threw a crushing party at Mr Johnson to stick with the party. She said: “Obviously I’m very angry at what happened to Boris Johnson. We have to look ahead because the danger is a Labor government. Adamant that Labor has no plan for the biggest challenges facing Britain, she said: ‘Work would be really bad for your family. My message is: think about the things you care about and think about what Boris has achieved.” Long considered one of Mr Johnson’s staunchest supporters, Ms Dorries was criticized last month for sharing a mock image of former Chancellor and leadership candidate Rishi Sunak as a standing knife-wielding Brutus behind Mr. Johnson’s Julius Caesar. A defiant Ms Dorries said: ‘I won’t take any lectures from Tory MPs on blue on blue attacks. Those MPs and ministers who removed our most successful prime minister in a decade, the one who gave us an 80-seat majority, need to look in the mirror; they are the ones who are guilty of the worst act of blue on blue, not me. Urging other supporters of the current Prime Minister to swing behind the Foreign Secretary, she said: “[Boris] is now gone. We don’t want it to be, but it is. “He was brutally fired and what happened was treacherous, but we need to unite behind Liz.” The Mid Bedfordshire MP still believes ‘the leadership election should not take place’ but argues ‘the only thing more important than our anger’ is ‘keeping Starmer out of power’.

She is confident that Mr Johnson will not give up on politics when he leaves Number 10 next month. “Boris will absolutely say in politics,” she said. “You will not get rid of Boris. And she insists he has no interest in making a fortune after becoming prime minister outside of Downing St. “I have never met anyone in my entire life less interested in their own personal wealth or making money,” she said. “He is completely selfless. “Honestly, you just can’t get him to have a flicker of interest. As long as his food hits the table and he has something to wear, that’s all he asks of life. “He could leave now and earn £10-20million a year in the blink of an eye, but those of us who are close to him and know him, we know he won’t. The only thing that gets him up in the morning and motivates him is to make the country better. Ms Dorries argues that the same qualities that won over voters in 2019 have been exploited by her enemies. She said: “He is loyal and some would say too loyal. He is an optimist, and some would say too optimistic. “But kindness, loyalty and optimism, I think, is what everyone recognized in him and why he won that 80-seat majority.

“But I think those are also the qualities that people thought were easy to get and attack. They used his kindness, loyalty, and optimism to attack him, which is pretty sad. She fears the upcoming inquiry by the House of Commons privileges committee – which is chaired by former Labor deputy leader Harriet Harman – into whether Mr Johnson misled MPs in his comments about breaking Covid-era rules will become an ‘absolute witch hunt’ and ‘kangaroo court’. “Actually, I don’t know how Boris is going to handle this,” she said. A House of Commons spokesperson said: “The House of Commons as a whole has approved a motion to appoint Harriet Harman to the committee. The six other members of the Committee, which has a majority from the governing party, then unanimously elected Harriet Harman as chair. Ms Dorries became Culture Secretary in September last year and plans to secure a two-year freeze on television license fees in a bid to help with the cost of living among her proudest achievements. “It was a hard thing to do,” she said. “You have the forces of the establishment against you and people are wondering whether or not I was harming the BBC…

