Caucasian Knot | During Putin-Erdogan meeting, Kadyrov agrees to go to Turkey





Chechnya’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov said he was part of the delegation accompanying the Russian president for talks with the Turkish president in Sochi on August 5. The Turkish party offered Kadyrov a work trip to Turkey, which he accepted. . “During face-to-face talks between Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, I personally got to know Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Chavusoglu and Khakan Fidan, the head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization “We had a rich and productive informal relationship. At the end of the meeting, the distinguished guests invited me to visit Turkey. Of course, I accepted the invitation”, wrote the leader of Chechnya on his page in the social network “VKontakte”. A user of the “Caucasian Knot” named andrew.gibson wrote a comment on the Chechen leader’s participation in the Russian delegation to the talks: “It was only last December, after the opening of a park named after Dzhokhar Dudaev in one of the cities authorities, Kadyrov lambasted President Erdogan with severe criticism and threatened, in retaliation, to immortalize in Grozny the leader of the Kurdish Workers’ Party, Abdullah Calan, sentenced to life imprisonment in Turkey. On December 10, the administration of the municipality of the city of Korfez in the Turkish province of Kojaeli solemnly opened a park named after the first president of Ichkeria, Dzhokhar Dudaev. Then the leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that the actions of the Turkish authorities, who thus support the terrorists, threaten Russian-Turkish diplomatic relations. This article was originally published on the Russian page from 24/7 internet agency Caucasian Knot on August 6, 2022 at 10:51 a.m. MSK. To access the full text of the article, Click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eng.kavkaz-uzel.eu/articles/60951/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos