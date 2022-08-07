Ted Cruz will ‘wait and see’ if Trump shows up before making 2024 decision





Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said he would “wait and see” if former President Trump decides to run before making his own decision to run for president in 2024.

The big picture: GOP presidential hopefuls aren’t opening up about their 2024 plans so far given that Trump has yet to announce his plans.

What’s going on: Cruz told Fox News at the Conservative Political Action Conference event in Dallas, Texas on Friday that Trump will “decide on his own timeline” whether to announce a candidacy for 2024.

“Everyone is going to wait and see what Donald Trump decides and make decisions from there,” Cruz told Fox News. on the resumption of the House and the resumption of the Senate.”

State of Play: A recent poll shows Republican voters are willing to consider conservative candidates other than Trump in 2024, Axios reports.

A New York Times/Siena College poll in July found nearly half of Republicans would not vote for Trump in a 2024 presidential primary. A Detroit News poll in July found Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, was statistically tied to Trump in a hypothetical 2024 primary.

What they’re saying: Republican lawmakers have openly considered the new 2024 nominees amid concerns over Trump amid revelations from the Jan. 6 hearings, CNN reports.

DeSantis has deflected questions about 2024. He recently told Fox News that his focus is on the 2022 gubernatorial race and what’s happening in Florida. Former Vice President Mike Pence plans to speak in Iowa later in August, a move widely seen as a step toward building a presidential bid, Politico reports.Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) told CNN Jake Tapper that she hasn’t made a decision on a 2024 bid, but will make the decision “on the road.” Nikki Haley, a former UN ambassador, hinted at a 2024 convened Christians United for Israel summit in July when he slammed President Biden’s hopes of reverting to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal Potential nominee Chris Christie has told conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt that he expects the 2024 race to include Cruz, Trump, Pence and possibly six others.

Go deeper… Poll: Most voters don’t want Biden or Trump on 2024 ballot

Half of Republicans wouldn’t vote for Trump in primaries, poll finds

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2022/08/06/cpac-ted-cruz-trump-2024-gop-candidates The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos