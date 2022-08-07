Waiting for Jokowi’s promise – Bolasport.com

BOLASPORT.COM – Of course, we hope that the promise of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to build a training camp for the Indonesian national team can come true.

President Joko Widodo held a meeting with PSSI Chairman Mochamad Iriawan and Menpora Zainudin Amali at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Wednesday (3/8/2022).

During the meeting, Joko Widodo expressed his intention to build a training camp for the Indonesian national team.

The plan is that the training camp will be built in the capital of the archipelago (IKN).







Regarding this issue, Mochamad Iriawan explained that Joko Widodo had prepared 30 to 50 hectares of land.

“He (the president) asked about the issue of the training camp, he asked ‘Mr. Iwan, what do you think of the training camp, is there already a place?'” Mochamad Iriawan told media including BolaSport.com on Wednesday. (3/8/2022).

.

“I said we were looking for him, and he offered if he wanted me to prepare him for IKN with the build.”

“And of course we welcomed the federasii with happiness and joy, he asked, ‘about how much land is needed?’, I said if 15 hectares is enough, he said 30 or 50 hectares will be supplemented by the government,” he said.

Not just a large location, the plan is for the training camp to have full facilities.