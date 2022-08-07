



The ‘rigged’ Partygate investigation, according to Boris Johnson’s allies, is an attempt to impeach the Prime Minister. A “rigged” investigation into Boris Johnson’s actions in connection with Partygate, which could lead to the removal of his right to sit in the Commons, will put the next Prime Minister under pressure. In response to the Commons Privileges Committee’s inquiry into whether Mr Johnson lied to Parliament about breaking Covid rules in Downing Street, Mr Johnson’s allies say they are ‘incandescent’. In September, when lawmakers return from their summer recess and either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak move into No 10, the committee will begin its work. Johnson’s supporters denounce the inquiry as a ‘witch hunt’ and a ‘constitutional travesty’, pointing to anti-Boris comments made in the past by the seven committee members and claiming the inquiry’s terms of reference have were changed to continue to prosecute Mr Johnson even after he was fined by police, apologized and was removed as Prime Minister. The original inquiry was aimed at finding out whether Mr Johnson ‘intentionally’ misled the House, but after claiming he did so unintentionally, he will now only look to find out if he did. If the polls are accurate and Ms Truss is elected as the next Prime Minister, the issue is likely to prove to be a headache for her because, despite being a Boris supporter, she will not want to appear to try to interfere in the process. in his early days in power, which could rekindle old animosities. The panel will call Mr Johnson to the stand to testify to his knowledge of the staff rallies that took place in Downing Street while the building was under lockdown. The panel will also look at a number of events, including some the prime minister didn’t even attend. After the publication of Sue Gray’s report detailing breaches No 10, he changed his statement initially telling the Commons that no rules had been broken. The committee pledged to complete its work despite Mr Johnson’s resignation as Prime Minister, saying: ‘The House has instructed the committee to do this and we are obligated to do it.’ However, we do not set our own agenda like other committees. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, is being criticized for allegedly straying from strict impartiality by giving the privileges committee the power to facilitate Mr Johnson’s bid in a by-election. The committee could remove Mr Johnson from his post as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip if it determines he misled the House. Each time he imposes a harsher sentence… Nokia News – Quick Synopsis. The next prime minister will face intense pressure over the Partygate parliamentary inquiry. The committee led by Labor’s Harriet Harman could kick Boris out of parliament. Johnson’s allies called the investigation a “witch hunt” and a “constitutional travesty.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nokiamobilephonenews.co.uk/uk/the-rigged-partygate-investigation-according-to-boris-johnsons-allies-is-an-attempt-to-remove-the-prime-minister-from-office/

