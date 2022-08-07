Op-Ed: Decoding China’s Worldview, Xi vs. Chinese History and Current Realities, A Perspective

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Hong Kong showed his power over the city. Copyright AFP GABRIEL BOUYS

Chinese history is almost incredibly complex, internally and externally. The world sees a communist monolith; China sees a complex, often perverse situation. Xi Jinping has taken this rather ungrateful bull by the horns, trying to solve an eternal problem that has never been solved.

The current New York Times article In turbulent times, Xi builds a security fortress for China and himself covers the issues and history of Xi’s response to a range of perceived threats. It’s kind of a broad-spectrum version of Xi’s problem-handling. Issues range from homeland security to foreign threats, color revolutions and things like China’s ancient sport of massive corruption.

What the world sees is a surveillance state, hyper-aggressive foreign relations, and some pretty weird trade phenomena. Critics, myself included, point out how divisive and negative some of these things can get.

For foreigners, it is the external effects that matter. That’s not the whole story, and it needs to be clarified. There is another historical and current context in Xi’s handling of issues that pertains uniquely to China. This context is actually quite fair, with a few caveats.

China’s emphasis on political and social stability, as described in The New York Times, is based on the hideous history of an unstable China. This problem dates back to ancient dynasties and includes massive internal wars, Taiping Rebellion, An Lushan Rebellion, Empress Wu and a host of other disasters. An unstable and inconsistent China is invariably an incredible mess.

In the 20e century, the Qing dynasty fell after Sun Yat Sens seized power. Sun was replaced by the Kuomintang (KMT) during the The era of warlords, in which most of China was ruled by regional warlords with their own armies. The KMT would have pacified the warlords; in practice, they made things much worse. Corruption in particular has gotten much worse and has been an essential part of China’s economic realities for decades. At one time, a Triad boss ran the Bank of China.

For the people and the country, also having to fight the Japanese, it was the epitome of national disaster. The disaster was of a magnitude that even China’s horrific past could barely match. A rough Western equivalent would be the Thirty Years’ War. One of the reasons the Communists took over China was because they promised stability and an end to the horrors of the past 40 years.

The point here is that when the Chinese talk about things like stability, there is a very strong meaning to the word that is almost literally personal to the Chinese people of the past four generations. The Chinese language is very idiomatic; when they say unstable, they mean absolute carnage. The West thinks this is some kind of rhetoric.

There is another problem here which is visible but not at all clear to the West. China’s recent problems with construction companies, for example, did not happen by chance, many went badly and very badly. These are huge companies that are an integral part of the Chinese economy. This kind of financial wreckage is exactly what homeland security means, but not in the usual Western sense of the word security.

Corruption is one of China’s eternal hideous ghosts. Anti-corruption measures in China date back to the Han dynasty and all subsequent Chinese governments. It is a historical plague in Chinese history and apparently it is also a current problem. Xi took the strictly exclusive approach favored by ancient Chinese scholars. Eradicate corruption.

This simple idea becomes much less simple, quite quickly. Historically, when corruption is present anywhere in China, it affects the party and government administration either directly or indirectly. Thus, the theory of political security according to Xi’s interpretation is based on practical matters as much as on theory. You can see the intertwining of issues The party sabotaging and discrediting itself through corruption or perceived corruption. Perceptions alone can be as destructive as any fact.

Now consider perceptions. China’s social credit monitoring system, which is widely propagated, is also a good way to monitor people suspected of corruption. It can be used as an intelligence tool. In this sense, it is a consistent application of the policy. The Western perception simply focuses, understandably, on it as an intrusive system for civil and human rights.

You can also see how even the terminology, when translated into Western languages, is far too vague. It sounds pompous when literally translated into English; in Chinese it’s quite case specific and has a much clearer context.

Foreign relations, that is, mutual misunderstanding

China’s relationship with the world is equally complex with a long and gruesome historical trail attached to it. China has good reason to claim that it was on the wrong side of foreign relations with the West for many years. The Opium Wars were the final form of this very one-sided relationship. The opium trade was also encouraged by Chinese officials and criminals, making opium another national disaster.

To make matters worse, the Opium Wars were also funding the British Empire. The opium trade was draining China’s money at an appalling rate and compromising the economy to the point of collapse. Draconian measures in China did nothing to stop the problems. China lost the Opium Wars and had to cede territories like Hong Kong to Britain. The Boxer Rebellion also demanded that territories be handed over to Japan, Germany and Russia.

Is it any surprise that China finds it hard to ignore its foreign relations history? A foreign threat is almost a tautology in Chinese history. Something is foreign, therefore hostile. This has in fact been the case for centuries.

A perceived common enemy is also a unifying factor. This is important for the idea of ​​stability and consistency. The problem is that painting the world as the enemy tends to deliver a pretty uneven message.

The Chinese view of the world during the Qing dynasty shifted from China as the center of the world to clashes with Europeans to a battered China rising from the rubble of the 20e century to a new worldview centered on China. Xi’s policy statements are consistent but opaque.

That doesn’t help anyone much. China still apparently has this historically filtered view that is not necessarily tied to modern realities as seen in the West.

History dictates the future, reviving what should be long-settled issues. The Taiwan issue is an unnecessarily divisive obstacle to practical relations with China. China’s usual connection to Russia, which is definitely not what it used to be, is an example of perspective filtering. Similarly, support for North Korea is another useless legacy policy, despite some issues of friction and nuisance. To see Japan as a perceived enemy is simply to go against history, geography and economic realities.

So is Xi right, wrong, or just managing the risks as he sees them? I have been a Sinophile for many years, but i am not chinese. It is not so easy to accurately assess Chinese statements in the appropriate context(s). This is a real problem because it is far too easy to misread and misinterpret statements. I rely on native Chinese speakers rather than literal Western interpretations for this reason. It took me 40 years to get even a basic grasp on the subjects.

One thing I learned about China is that nothing is already simple, and little or nothing is ever visible in public. There’s always a lot going on under the surface. There are always pro and anti political and economic elements in any question, smart or stupid.

Chinese and Western cultures are still too far apart to allow an accurate interpretation of so much. Errors in interpretation lead to errors in logic. These errors could become very destructive if people are not careful.

The world is not China’s enemy. He could at least try to understand the Chinese perspective.

