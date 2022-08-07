Jokowi closes the 11th ASEAN Paralympic Games, then in Cambodia





SOLO (Indonesia): Thank you Indonesia, Chom Reap Sour Cambodia. (Thank you Indonesia, hello Cambodia. The 11th ASEAN Para Games (APG) was officially declared closed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at Manahan Stadium here tonight after a breathtaking week of action. The grand closing ceremony began after the parade of 11 contingents representing South East Asian countries, with the Malaysian contingent, all dressed in their striking Rimau jackets and tracksuits, being the fourth to enter the stadium to cheers cheering crowd. . Throughout the two-hour ceremony, the approximately 10,000 spectators in the multi-sport arena were entertained by a combination of cultural and musical performances signifying Indonesia’s rich and diverse traditions and trending artists like Andien, Yovie & Nuno and Yura Yunita. During his speech, Jokowi thanked the 1,200 participating athletes, saying Indonesia was proud to have hosted the eight-day sports spectacle for people with disabilities (PwD). Also present were the First Lady of Indonesia Iriana Jokowi, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, President of the Indonesian ASEAN Para Games Organizing Committee (INASPOC), and the President of the ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) , General Osoth Bhavilai. After the APSF flag was handed over to Cambodia, host of next year’s edition, the kingdom staged another stunning traditional performance as a welcome sign for next year’s Games. Cambodia will host the SEA Games from May 5 to 16 and the APG from June 3 to 9 in Phnom Penh. The evening’s finale at Manahan Stadium was the spectacular fireworks display that lit up the sky over the city of Central Java shortly after the Games cauldron was extinguished. Malaysia, represented by some 70 athletes, finished the campaign with 36 gold, 20 silver and 14 bronze medals to rank fourth in the medal standings. Host Indonesia, as expected, topped the medal tally with a total of 177-144-107 for the third time after the 2013 and 2017 editions in Myanmar and Kuala Lumpur respectively, while Thailand (113-113- 86) and Vietnam (63-58-54) finished second and third respectively. Indonesia agreed to host the APG just months before the start of the Games after 2019 hosts Philippines and 2021 hosts Vietnam canceled the Games citing financial constraints and the pandemic of Covid-19.-Appointed

