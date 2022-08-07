Bet on the polls in 2023 – Pakistan





THE upside-down world of Pakistani politics that owes primarily to political engineering experiments gone wrong continues to provide new twists every day. Fortunately, however, the economy, at least to my untrained eye, seems to be doing better than it did at this time last week.

On positive news from the country’s IMF chief that Pakistan had met all the requirements for the Fund to resume its package after formal approval by its board later this month, the stock market ignored his nervousness and recorded decent gains.

More importantly, following the IMF statement, an increase in exports and a fall in imports due to government measures, the rupiah halted its free fall against the dollar and also regained around 10% of the ground. which she had lost alarmingly over the past few weeks. the current government is in power.

Some pro-government commentators have seen a link between the rupee gain and stock market momentum while others have linked the currency rally to the ECP releasing what many legal experts have described as a damning verdict in the PTI Prohibited Funding Case filed by one of the parties. founding members Akbar S. Babar.

Frankly, I don’t see how the ECP’s decision could have been a source of comfort for the stock and forex markets; the positive movement in both cases simply coincided with it because there were much stronger economic reasons for the development.

The fact that Imran Khan’s resignation has not been accepted and processed means that his desire to contest nine by-elections may not be satisfied.

Akbar S. Babar filed his case about eight years ago, making substantial allegations of illegalities in PTI’s fundraising efforts. Don’t ask me why it took eight long years for the ECP to conclude the extraordinarily long and detailed proceedings and announce its verdict at this point. Your guess is as good as mine.

But there were noticeable signs of nervousness in the PTI, and the party, despite condemning the move as an attempted technical knockout of Imran Khan from the political arena, could not react vigorously enough.

The euphoria generated by his victory in the Punjab by-elections and the installation of a key ally as chief minister of the country’s most populous province appears to have been dampened by the ECP, claiming that the PTI and its main leader, namely Imran Khan, had a case to answer. for.

It seemed for once that the shoe was on the other foot. Ministers who had rarely been seen defending the government in the past four months spoke out forcefully and took an aggressive stance against the PTI.

Had they overcome their fear of being arrested for inflicting severe pain on shirtless people via runaway inflation thanks to rising fuel prices, falling rupee and rising food prices, or had they just seen an opportunity to divert attention from economic difficulties? I can not tell. But for once, they weren’t missing.

This issue is likely to play out in the legal/judicial arena after the government decides to send a reference to the Supreme Court. The aim is to seek the disqualification of Imran Khan from holding public office since he signed the declaration certifying the accounts of the PTI submitted to the ECP as the leader of the party.

I think the fate of any politician should be decided in the political arena by the voting public. In recent memory, from Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to Nawaz Sharif, politicians seen by the establishment as troublesome and stubborn defenders of civil supremacy are removed from the stage not by the people after the politicians’ eventual failure, but through Machiavellian machinations. .

It has always been counterproductive, as the disorder that prevails in Pakistan today would say. Politicians should always talk to each other to find common ground. Here the leader of the PTI is at fault when he says he would never talk to other political leaders. He calls them thieves and thugs.

This obviously created fertile ground for extra-constitutional forces to further drive a wedge between different politicians and also convince some to be their proxies so that less and less power would be wielded by elected officials.

At the time of writing, Imran Khan had announced that he would stand in each of the nine National Assembly constituencies where by-elections were necessitated following mass resignations from the PTI following the ousting of his government in the center .

It remains unclear why the Speaker of the National Assembly accepted and only sent a handful of resignations to the ECP to denotify members and withheld dozens more, including that of Mr Khan himself.

Whatever the reason, the fact that Imran Khan’s resignation was not accepted by the NA chairman and dealt with by the ECP means that his desire to contest the nine by-elections described by some commentators like a brilliant decision might not be satisfied.

Constitutionalists will speak with more authority, but the little that I have read leads me to believe that an elected member of one Chamber can compete for the election of another Chamber, for example, the provincial assembly or the Senate if they are deputies to the National Assembly but not for the National Assembly itself. Let’s see how things go.

The results of the Punjab by-elections and the verdict of the Supreme Court in the election of provincial chief ministers, giving PTI ally Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi the top job, and the continued decline of the rupee, were factors that led me to believe an election was imminent as recently as last week.

This week, the ECP verdict with all its potential pitfalls for Imran Khan and his party, as well as signs of some economic stabilization, seems to have altered my outlook. I suspect that if the economy continues to meet the prescriptions of Miftah Ismails, regardless of the many bitter pills to swallow, the election could wait until the middle of next year.

The author is a former editor of [email protected]

Posted in Dawn, August 7, 2022

