Connect with us

Politics

Business news live today: latest economic news, market news, economic and financial news

Published

28 seconds ago

on

By

 


















Moneycontrol PRO


















The automotive category has risen to the top of the mutual fund return charts over the past 12 months. We take a look at the top picks added by diets in the category recently.

Auto stocks soar on rising demand to become mutual fund favorites



New trends

Native American teenager Aarya Walvekar crowned Miss India USA 2022



Last namePriceTo change% changes
Nhpc35.900.250.7
ntpc155.600.900.58
Sbi531.05-2.20-0.41
Indiabulls Hsg123.702.602.15

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Will India be a $5 trillion economy by FY27?

COMMENTS

Thank you for voting