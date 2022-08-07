PM Modi congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar on becoming vice president

Vice presidential polls LIVE: Margaret Alva, 80, is a Congress veteran and served as governor of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, while Jagdeep Dhankhar, 71, is a Jat leader of Rajasthan with a socialist background

Jagdeep Dhankhar is the ruling NDA’s running mate, while the Congress-led opposition has chosen Margaret Alva as their candidate for the post. ANI file

Vice Presidential Polls:Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah among early voters as polling speeds up

The polls for the vice-presidential elections are accelerating

Prime Minister Modi, Manmohan Singh and others vote to elect India’s next vice president

VP polls begin; Jagdeep Dhankhar, Margaret Alva in scrum

The numbers stacked in favor of NDA’s Jagdeep Dhankhar

MPs from both houses will vote on Saturday to elect India’s next vice president in an election where NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar will face opposition choice Margaret Alva.

With numbers stacked in favor of the NDA, former West Bengal Governor Dhankhar is poised for an easy win.

Cracks were visible in the unity of the opposition when Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress decided to abstain from the vote alleging a lack of consultations when deciding on Alva’s name.

Alva, 80, is a Congress veteran and served as governor of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, while Dhankhar, 71, is a Rajasthani Jat leader of socialist background.

Alva however received support from the regional Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party on Friday, two days after the Aam Aadmi party and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) pledged their support for the opposition candidate. AIMIM also extended its support to Alva.

With the support of some regional parties like the Janta Dal (United), YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK and Shiv Sena, the NDA candidate is likely to get over 515 votes, enough for a comfortable victory for him.

Alva is likely to win more than 200 votes, based on reported party support for her candidacy so far.

The Trinamool Congress, which has 23 MPs in Lok Sabha and 16 in Rajya Sabha, decided to stay out of the vice-presidential election.

“For parliament to function effectively, MPs, independent of their parties, must find ways to restore trust and restore broken communication among themselves. Ultimately, it is MPs who determine the character of our Parliament” , Alva said in a new video message ahead of the election.

She said she saw debates and differences and yet an atmosphere of give-and-take, which is now lacking. “Now is the time for all parties to come together and restore faith and trust in each other and restore the dignity of parliament,” Alva said in his new appeal to MPs.

Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also hosted a dinner on Thursday evening to thank all opposition MPs who support Alva.

Dhankhar, on the other hand, met a number of BJP MPs at his residence on Friday. These include Sushil Kumar Modi, Gautam Gambhir, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Rajendra Agrawal, Pradeep Choudhary and Kartikeya Sharma among others. He met with party MPs while seeking their support for the ballot.

While voting will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, ballots will be counted immediately after that. Late Saturday evening, the returning officer will announce the name of the next vice-president.

Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including appointed members, are eligible to vote in the vice-presidential ballot.

The tenure of incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10. The vice president is also the president of Rajya Sabha.

The electoral college in the vice-presidential election comprises a total of 788 members of both houses of parliament. Since all voters are members of both houses of parliament, the value of each MP’s vote would be the same – one, the electoral commission said.

The election is conducted under the system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote and voting in this election is by secret ballot.

There is no concept of open voting in this election and showing the ballot to anyone under any circumstances in the case of presidential and vice-presidential elections is totally prohibited, the EC warned, adding that parties cannot issue whips to their MPs in this regard. to vote.

Contrary to the presidential poll where the vote takes place in several places, the deputies elected, not appointed, being also part of the electoral college, during the vice-presidential election, the vote takes place in the Parliament.

