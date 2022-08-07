Everything you need to know about Boris Johnson’s ‘second marriage’





A few hours ago, the British political blog Guido Fawkes released a personal video showing the prime minister still UK, Boris Johnson, dance – if you can call it that – to the sound of My dear Carolinea 1969 song by Neil Diamondat his marriage to Carrie. Or rather their second marriage, because the couple is already married. They tied the knot in May 2021 in a private – and practically secret – ceremony in the cathedral of westminster. With pandemic restrictions still in place at the time, the couple were only able to invite around 30 people and host a small cocktail party in the gardens. Downing Street. The couple have decided to postpone the big party with their family and friends to the summer of 2022. Parties that have skipped restrictions Not that for Boris Johnson He cared too much about restrictions. Irrefutable evidence has emerged that in the midst of the pandemic, when the government he presides was asking people to isolate themselves, he was throwing parties in Downing Street. Even one of these holidays coincided with the day when the same Queen of England buried her husband Duke of Edinburgha lack of respect for which Boris Johnson had to apologize to the sovereign. However, with her marriage, she decided to play by the rules. Although, as usual with the British Prime Minister, the whole event was rife with controversy. In principle, it was planned that the big party would take place at ladies, the official country residence of the Prime Minister of England, located in the county of Buckinghamshire. In fact, the invitations had already been sent out, but the political events of the past few weeks led to a last minute change. As many will remember, Johnson he had to resign from office after an endless series of scandals shattered his own party’s faith in him. Within hours, there was a cascade of resignations in his executive which led him to submit his resignation. Whereas Boris Johnson delivered his resignation speech Carrie I saw him carrying the youngest daughter of the couple, Romy, in the arms. Her son, Wilfred, stood in the doorway of the official residence. an exclusive place Given such a change in status, the couple received a lot of pressure from the party to change the location of their wedding. In a hurry, they had to look for another place and finally found Daylesford Housea luxurious mansion 18th century in the region of Cotswoldsin the county of Gloucestershire, the favorite place of the British aristocracy and celebrities to rest on weekends. The mansion belongs to Lord Bamford, the president of the JCB business group, dedicated to building materials. Bamford is a well-known Tory who has made significant contributions to the party and is known to be good friends with Johnson, whom he has backed politically on many occasions, including during Boris’ 2019 campaign to take control party. Within days a large tent had to be erected in the grounds of the mansion and unfortunately there are not many details of what happened inside during the celebration. Until a few hours ago when a home video emerged where Boris Johnson is seen, wearing a white suit jacket and blue shirt, dancing –or, at least, move with gestures that are not always coordinated–. Beside her, Carrie was dressed in a champagne sequined mini skirt designed by Jenny Packham, one of the favorite designers of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elindependiente.com/tendencias/2022/08/07/todo-sobre-la-segunda-boda-de-boris-johnson/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos