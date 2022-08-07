Jokowi, Erick and Ganjar’s moment of familiarity on the solo car-free day





President Joko Widodo, SOE Minister Erick Thohir and Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo showed a moment of intimacy during the Car Free Day event in Solo on Sunday (7/8). This is recorded in a number of photos shared by Erick Thohir through his Instagram account. “I’m looking for sweat with Mr. President @jokowiBut @ganjar_pranowoand M. @gibran_rakabuming at Solo Car Free Day this morning. A great euphoria. Thank you, Sedulur Solo, for the warm welcome,” said Erick. The three also attended the closing of the ASEAN Para Games XI 2022 (APG 2022) which was also held in Surakarta, Central Java last night (6/8). Jokowi closed the event, which took place on July 30, 2022, accompanied by Erick and Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali. “By giving thanks to Allah SWT., Alhamdulillahirabbilalamine I declare that the ASEAN Para Games XI 2022 will be closed tonight,” Jokowi said last night. In his remarks, Jokowi expressed his pride that Indonesia had successfully hosted the XI ASEAN Paralympic Games in 2022. Jokowi also expressed his gratitude to the athletes who participated in this event. “Thank you for the participation of 1,248 athletes from ASEAN countries. Thank you for conveying the message that limitations and difficulties are not obstacles. Through their commitment and hard work, people with disabilities can reach one million achievements,” he said. Jokowi also thanked all the parties who participated and made the APG 2022 a success, especially the athletes who showed their brotherly sportsmanship. Thanks are also extended to the APSF (ASEAN Para Sports Federation), the International Sports Federation, the NPCs (National Paralympic Committees) and the National Committee for ASEAN Para Games XI. “I also thank the governor of Central Java, the mayor of Surakarta, the people of Solo and Solo Raya for being very nice hosts,” he said. The Head of State added that the solidarity among ASEAN nations shown by the APG 2022 athletes will be a great strength for ASEAN and for people with disabilities. Concluding his address, President Jokowi conveyed an invitation to make the APG XII in 2023 a success, to be held in Cambodia. Erick in the upload account on his Instagram account also expressed his joy. Besides successfully hosting the event, Indonesia became the overall champion of the 2022 ASEAN Paralympic Games. “Amazing! 175 gold medals, 144 silver medals and 106 bronze medals were won by our disabled athletes. This far exceeds the target of 104 gold medals,” he said. He says it’s proof that friends with disabilities can achieve great things with hard work and commitment. “Congratulations to President Jokowi, Mr. Menpora Zainudin Amali, ASEAN PG 2022 President Gibran Rakabuming, of course to all Indonesians who have successfully hosted global sporting events,” he said.

