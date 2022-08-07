Xi Jinping, the MaoTseTung of the 21st century



Both the Chinese Communist Party and Vladimir Putin’s government started from a self-critical analysis of the explanatory reasons for the defeat of the Soviet Union (USSR): the current Chinese leader would be the anti-Gorbachev (Mijal), it is that is, the edition of the reforms that led to the collapse of the first socialist revolution.

The current conflict over Taiwan has been reignited by the visit of Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi: this is how the old problem of Taiwan’s membership of the People’s Republic of China has reached its climax. The conflict between China and the United States is at a fundamental turning point for both powers: a war in the Strait of Formosa would produce only losers, leading the world to an economic catastrophe of proportions.

Two decisive events in China and the United States frame the conflict, exacerbated by Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan: in China, the Congress of the Communist Party will be decisive in the consecration of Xi Jinping as the current Mao; on the other hand, in the United States, next November, the legislative elections will be held (for the moment, the polls give the Republican Party, led by Donald Trump, as the winner), which could mark an important step , even, in the Sino-Taiwanese crisis.

In the Chinese case, Xi Jinping faces a decline in economic growth and, moreover, a crisis of the thesis of one country and two systems (capitalism and socialism): the umbrella revolution of Hong Kong adds to the triumph of the Democracy Party, led by Tsai Ing-Wen who came to power in Taiwan in two successive elections, in 2017 and 2020.

Unlike the gang of four, including the wife of Mao of the so-called Cultural Revolution, Xi Jinping intends to situate the history of China from the overcoming of the humiliation suffered in the 19th century, at the hands of the colonialists during the two opium wars 1838 and 1866 and in the Sino-Japanese war 1894 and 1937. The Chinese leader clearly proposes to make China the first world power, on the basis of the Silk Road projects.

China, changes made by Deng Xiaoping, chairman of the Central Committee, based on the famous phrase it doesn’t matter if the cat is white or black, as long as it catches mice, and the recognition of Mao, at the time, who 70% accepted the idea of ​​maintaining the unlimited power of the Communist Party, but got it 30% wrong in applying an egalitarian economy. In a few years, China has gone from the status of a poor and humiliated peasant country to that of the second world power after the United States.

In 1912, the last Chinese emperor Pu Yi was overthrown by a nationalist movement; the previous year the Communist Party was founded. The Nationalist Party, led by Chang Kai-shek, confronted the Communist Party through a civil war which was then suspended in 1937, following the Japanese invasion of China: nationalists and communists formed a united front to resist the Japanese invasion, which ended with the end of the Second World War, in 1945 and, after the end of the world war, Mao Tse Tung and Chang Kai-Shek restarted the civil war, won by the communists, in 1949, when it was founded the People’s Republic of China.

The defeated nationalists took refuge in the small island of Formosa – Taiwan, declaring themselves the only Chinese republic that, from the island, would try to reconquer the mainland. Taiwan was only recognized as a Republic of China until 1971, when the People’s Republic of China held the seat belonging to the Republic of China, on the UN Security Council, and with veto power.

After Stalin’s death (1953), Mao condemned the policy of peaceful coexistence, led by Nikita Khrushkov, who at the XX Congress of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union denounced Stalin’s crimes. For Mao’s China, the Soviets became divisive and thus enemies of China.

Richard Nixon, a rabid anti-Communist, took advantage of the break between the Soviet Union and China to open diplomatic relations with China, inaugurating ping-pong diplomacy (a name received following the visit to China of a team American table tennis).

In the 1950s, Mao established the so-called Great Leap Forward, in which China’s agricultural economy was destroyed by forcing peasants to build kilns on their land, in order to achieve the conversion of China into a steel power (the end of this Forward leap caused a famine which caused the death of millions of peasants).

Mao Tse Tung, deposed from power, used his influence among the youth of the Party to initiate the process of Cultural Revolution, which would destroy the intelligentsia, and the students would interrogate not only their teachers, but also a large part of the leadership of the Communist Party.

In 1979, the United States accepted the Taiwan Act, an ambiguous strategy that recognizes the People’s Republic as the only China but nevertheless supports Taiwan militarily.

The People’s Republic of China does not admit to having diplomatic relations with countries that recognize Taiwan; today there are only 14 very small countries.

As for Taiwan, the nationalist military dictatorship of Chang Kai-Shek was losing power to the Democratic Party, which no longer intended to be the only Chinese Republic, but to make Taiwan independent of the People’s Republic of China, a idea of ​​the decision that has imposed itself on the new Taiwanese generations, therefore, a rejection of the slogan of one country and two systems.

Taiwan, far from being an insignificant little island, has become the 22nd world power, which has 70% of microprocessors, in addition to a rich trade exchange with the People’s Republic of China. The Strait of Formosa has a high percentage of maritime traffic, therefore a blockade would lead to an economic crisis of proportions of which China would be one of the main victims.

Xi Jinping is determined to maintain Taiwan as a Chinese province by reason or by force (he even has a date of 2025 to complete the adhesion of the island of Formosa to China).

Asia-Pacific becomes the geopolitical center of the 21st century

Rafael Luis Gumucio Rivas (The Elder)

08/06/2022

