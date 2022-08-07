Politics
Xi Jinping, the MaoTseTung of the 21st century
Readings:
529
Both the Chinese Communist Party and Vladimir Putin’s government started from a self-critical analysis of the explanatory reasons for the defeat of the Soviet Union (USSR): the current Chinese leader would be the anti-Gorbachev (Mijal), it is that is, the edition of the reforms that led to the collapse of the first socialist revolution.
The current conflict over Taiwan has been reignited by the visit of Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi: this is how the old problem of Taiwan’s membership of the People’s Republic of China has reached its climax. The conflict between China and the United States is at a fundamental turning point for both powers: a war in the Strait of Formosa would produce only losers, leading the world to an economic catastrophe of proportions.
Two decisive events in China and the United States frame the conflict, exacerbated by Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan: in China, the Congress of the Communist Party will be decisive in the consecration of Xi Jinping as the current Mao; on the other hand, in the United States, next November, the legislative elections will be held (for the moment, the polls give the Republican Party, led by Donald Trump, as the winner), which could mark an important step , even, in the Sino-Taiwanese crisis.
In the Chinese case, Xi Jinping faces a decline in economic growth and, moreover, a crisis of the thesis of one country and two systems (capitalism and socialism): the umbrella revolution of Hong Kong adds to the triumph of the Democracy Party, led by Tsai Ing-Wen who came to power in Taiwan in two successive elections, in 2017 and 2020.
Unlike the gang of four, including the wife of Mao of the so-called Cultural Revolution, Xi Jinping intends to situate the history of China from the overcoming of the humiliation suffered in the 19th century, at the hands of the colonialists during the two opium wars 1838 and 1866 and in the Sino-Japanese war 1894 and 1937. The Chinese leader clearly proposes to make China the first world power, on the basis of the Silk Road projects.
China, changes made by Deng Xiaoping, chairman of the Central Committee, based on the famous phrase it doesn’t matter if the cat is white or black, as long as it catches mice, and the recognition of Mao, at the time, who 70% accepted the idea of maintaining the unlimited power of the Communist Party, but got it 30% wrong in applying an egalitarian economy. In a few years, China has gone from the status of a poor and humiliated peasant country to that of the second world power after the United States.
In 1912, the last Chinese emperor Pu Yi was overthrown by a nationalist movement; the previous year the Communist Party was founded. The Nationalist Party, led by Chang Kai-shek, confronted the Communist Party through a civil war which was then suspended in 1937, following the Japanese invasion of China: nationalists and communists formed a united front to resist the Japanese invasion, which ended with the end of the Second World War, in 1945 and, after the end of the world war, Mao Tse Tung and Chang Kai-Shek restarted the civil war, won by the communists, in 1949, when it was founded the People’s Republic of China.
The defeated nationalists took refuge in the small island of Formosa – Taiwan, declaring themselves the only Chinese republic that, from the island, would try to reconquer the mainland. Taiwan was only recognized as a Republic of China until 1971, when the People’s Republic of China held the seat belonging to the Republic of China, on the UN Security Council, and with veto power.
After Stalin’s death (1953), Mao condemned the policy of peaceful coexistence, led by Nikita Khrushkov, who at the XX Congress of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union denounced Stalin’s crimes. For Mao’s China, the Soviets became divisive and thus enemies of China.
Richard Nixon, a rabid anti-Communist, took advantage of the break between the Soviet Union and China to open diplomatic relations with China, inaugurating ping-pong diplomacy (a name received following the visit to China of a team American table tennis).
In the 1950s, Mao established the so-called Great Leap Forward, in which China’s agricultural economy was destroyed by forcing peasants to build kilns on their land, in order to achieve the conversion of China into a steel power (the end of this Forward leap caused a famine which caused the death of millions of peasants).
Mao Tse Tung, deposed from power, used his influence among the youth of the Party to initiate the process of Cultural Revolution, which would destroy the intelligentsia, and the students would interrogate not only their teachers, but also a large part of the leadership of the Communist Party.
In 1979, the United States accepted the Taiwan Act, an ambiguous strategy that recognizes the People’s Republic as the only China but nevertheless supports Taiwan militarily.
The People’s Republic of China does not admit to having diplomatic relations with countries that recognize Taiwan; today there are only 14 very small countries.
As for Taiwan, the nationalist military dictatorship of Chang Kai-Shek was losing power to the Democratic Party, which no longer intended to be the only Chinese Republic, but to make Taiwan independent of the People’s Republic of China, a idea of the decision that has imposed itself on the new Taiwanese generations, therefore, a rejection of the slogan of one country and two systems.
Taiwan, far from being an insignificant little island, has become the 22nd world power, which has 70% of microprocessors, in addition to a rich trade exchange with the People’s Republic of China. The Strait of Formosa has a high percentage of maritime traffic, therefore a blockade would lead to an economic crisis of proportions of which China would be one of the main victims.
Xi Jinping is determined to maintain Taiwan as a Chinese province by reason or by force (he even has a date of 2025 to complete the adhesion of the island of Formosa to China).
Asia-Pacific becomes the geopolitical center of the 21st century
Rafael Luis Gumucio Rivas (The Elder)
08/06/2022
Sources
2/ https://www.elclarin.cl/2022/08/06/xi-jinping-el-maotsetung-del-siglo-xxi/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Mick Scott: It starts with an earthquake | column book August 7, 2022
- Prime Minister Modi will chair the 7th NITI Aayog Board Meeting today August 7, 2022
- Ted Cruz will ‘wait and see’ if Trump shows up before making 2024 decision August 7, 2022
- Friendship Day 2022: Veere Di Wedding, 3 Idiots to ZNMD, Bollywood films to watch with friends August 7, 2022
- Elizabethtown tennis court in limbo, net profit lags behind spending | News August 7, 2022