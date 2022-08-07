PML-Q sees no problem with Khan calling Punjab gunshots from Banigala – Pakistan





GUJRAT: While Pakistani President Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI), Imran Khan, practically wants to lead the Punjab government led by Parvez Elahi of Islamabad, the PML-Q has no problem with the strategy of the main partners of the coalition of giving instructions in important areas. Questions.

Well-placed sources told Dawn that lists bearing names of officers mainly in administration, police and other important positions for transfer and posting are sent to Punjab CM office from Banigala residence of the former Prime Minister who would like to repeat the model of Usman Buzdar.

Punjab PML-Q Information Secretary Mian Imran Masood said that since his party is keen to win the trust of the PTI chairpersons, it will follow Khan Sahib’s directives on governance issues.

The PML-Q is determined not to embarrass the PTI in any case, as the party did not seek any ministerial posts for its lawmakers in the first phase of cabinet formation, he said.

Asked whether this model would succeed as it failed in the Usman Buzdar and Arif Nakai cases, Mr Masood said that two politicians were rather new to politics, but CM Elahi had successful experience working with the former president. Parvez Musharraf in 2002-07.

The PTI leader practically controlled Buzdar and KP CM Mahmood Khan from the Prime Minister’s House, but his plan failed as the two provincial governments performed poorly. Similarly, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto could not tame Manzoor Wattoo and Arif Nakai during the PPP government in 1993-96.

Adding, Masood said that Parvez Elahi would play a totally different role as PTI Chief Minister compared to his tactic of lobbying the PTI while being the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

Directorate Q has no personal agenda. Their only goal is to work on Mr Khan’s advice, aiming for victory for the coalitions in the next election, he said.

He reiterated his party’s stance to pledge to dissolve the Punjab Assembly whenever Mr. Khan asked him to do so, as the PML-Q had no choice but to strengthen its ties with the PTI.

Posted in Dawn, August 7, 2022

