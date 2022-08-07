In closing the 2022 ASEAN Paralympic Games, Jokowi gives this message





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo accompanied by the First Lady officially closed the ASEAN Para Games XI 2022 event at Manahan Stadium, Surakarta City, Central Java Province on Saturday evening, August 6, 2022. In his address, President Joko Widodo said he was proud that Indonesia was able to host the ASEAN Paralympic Games this year. The President also thanked all the athletes from ASEAN countries who participated in this event. According to the President, these athletes gave the message that limitations and difficulties are not obstacles. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “With commitment and hard work, people with disabilities are capable of scoring a million accomplishments,” the president said. Besides, Jokowi also believes that the solidarity shown by the athletes at the event will be a great strength for ASEAN, especially for people with disabilities. To this end, the President will continue to support all initiatives of persons with disabilities. “We continue to support all initiatives of persons with disabilities. We will successfully host the 12th ASEAN Paralympic Games next year in Cambodia,” he added. On this occasion, the President also expressed his gratitude to all parties who contributed to the success of the XI ASEAN Paralympic Games 2022 which started on July 30, 2022. “Thank you to all the delegates from all the countries, especially the athletes who showed their brotherly sportsmanship. Thanks to the APSF (ASEAN Para Sport Federation), then the International Sports Federation, the NPC (National Paralympic Committee), and the 11th ASEAN National Paralympic Games Committee. I also thank the Governor of Central Java, the Mayor of Surakarta, the people of Solo City and Solo Raya for being very friendly hosts,” a- he continued. The closing ceremony of the ASEAN Para Games XI 2022 ended with the presentation of the NPC flag by the Chairman of the Indonesian National Paralympic Committee, Senny Marbun, to the son of the Prime Minister of Cambodia and Vice Chairman of the Cambodian National Paralympic Committee. , Hun Many. Also present at the event were Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali, Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir, Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini, Minister of transport Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga. Uno, President Angkie Yudistia’s Special Staff, TNI Commander General Andika Perkasa, and National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo. Also present were the Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo and the Mayor of Surakarta as well as the Director General of the ASEAN Paralympic Games Organizing Committee in Indonesia (Inaspoc) Gibran Rakabuming Raka. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article With Jokowi’s approval, Indonesia set to host ASEAN Para Games (steam/steam)



