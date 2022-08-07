Where is Imran now? | By Naveed Aman Khan





Where is Imran now?

HONESTY or sincerity is a facet of moral character that evokes positive and virtuous attributes such as integrity, sincerity, candor, including candor of conduct, as well as freedom from lying, cheating and flight.

Honesty also involves being trustworthy, loyal, fair and sincere. In both developed and developing countries, the majority of politicians are honest and trustworthy.

Whereas in countries like ours, the majority of politicians are dishonest and unreliable. In our country, politicians have been dishonest.

Imran Khan described himself as honest, truthful and trustworthy, but during his reign, like other politicians, he proved otherwise.

The recent verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reflects the dishonesty of Imran Khan.

Now the question arises, whom should the nation trust? Recently, a three-member bench of the ECP led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja announced the verdict in a case filed by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar, which had been pending since November 14, 2014.

The verdict of the ECP was reserved on June 21, 2022. After eight long years, the Electoral Commission, in a unanimous verdict, ruled that the PTI had undoubtedly received prohibited funding and issued a notice to the party asking why funds should not be confiscated.

Is the simple confiscation of illegal funds sufficient as a punishment? Shouldn’t the courts disqualify PTI President Imran Khan?

The electoral commission found the PTI guilty of the foreign financing scandal. The party received funds from prohibited sources.

It has secured funding from 34 foreign nationals and 351 overseas-based companies. The PTI seized eight accounts but concealed 13 and did not mention three.

A notice is sent to PTI explaining why the funds should not be forfeited. Form 1 submitted by Imran Khan was found to be grossly inaccurate.

In the written verdict, the commission noted that the Party had knowingly and deliberately received funding from Wootton Cricket Limited, operated by business tycoon Arif Naqvi.

The party was a voluntary recipient of the prohibited money of $2,121,500. PTI has received donations through PTI Canada Corporation and PTI UK Public Limited Company.

From both companies, the amounts received in its accounts from PTI Pakistan are prohibited and in violation of Pakistani laws.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has also knowingly and voluntarily received donations from Bristol Engineering Services (a company based in the United Arab Emirates), E-Planet Trustees (a private company registered in the Cayman Islands), SS Marketing Manchester (a private company based in in the UK), PTI USA LLC-6160 and PTI USA LLC-5975 which have been banned and in violation of Pakistani laws.

The party also received donations from Australia’s Dunpec Limited and Pakistani companies Anwar Brothers, Zain Cotton and Young Sports, which again broke the law.

The PTI had been recognized as the beneficiary of donations made by Romita Shetty, an Indian-born businesswoman based in the United States, which violated the law.

PTI Pakistan, through fundraising campaigns by PTI USA LLC-6160 and PTI USA LLC-5975, received donations from 34 foreign nationals and 351 overseas-based companies.

The collection of donations and contributions from foreign nationals and companies is prohibited and in violation of Pakistani laws.

The PTI failed to mention three accounts that were also managed by senior party leadership.

The non-disclosure and concealment of 16 bank accounts by the PTI is gross misconduct on the part of the PTI leadership and a violation of Article 17(3) of the Constitution.

PTI only owned eight accounts before the Commission and declared 13 accounts unknown.

Data obtained from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reveals that the 13 accounts disavowed by PTI were opened and managed by senior management and management of PTI at central and provincial levels.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan submitted Form I for five years between 2008 and 2013, which was found to be grossly inaccurate based on financial statements obtained by the PCE from SBP and other documents available on file .

According to Article 17(3), each political party must account for the source of its funds in accordance with the law.

In accordance with Article 6(3), any contribution made, directly or indirectly, by a foreign government, a multinational or a public or private company, a business, a commercial or professional association is prohibited and the parties cannot accept contributions and donations only from individuals. .

The matter falls under section 6(3) of the Political Parties Ordinance 2002.

A notice is issued to the defending party pursuant to Rule 6 of the OPP stating why the aforementioned prohibited funds cannot be forfeited.

The office is also responsible for taking any other action under the law in light of this Commission order, including forwarding the case to the federal government.

For five consecutive years, PTI President Imran Khan has submitted Form I and signed a certificate that does not match accounting information.

He was forced to conclude that Imran Khan failed to fulfill his obligations according to Pakistani laws.

PTI President Imran Khan, for five years under scrutiny, filed submissions that were grossly inaccurate and misguided.

Even during the review and hearing by the ECP, the PTI continued to conceal and withhold full disclosure of the source of its funds.

Our leaders often think that lies breed contempt and guilt, but they do much more.

They foster relationships, build trust, destroy social networks, create social networks, make people more creative, and influence how often others lie.

Will the Supreme Court condemn him to a lifetime disqualification like former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif?

Will he accept the decision of the Honorable Court? After the ECP verdict on the foreign funding scandal, what will be the fate of the PTI and Imran Khan? Where are Imran Khan and PTI now?

The writer is an editor, book ambassador, political analyst and author of several books based in Islamabad.

