



THE new devolved leadership council headed by the Prime Minister, announced by the UK government to much fanfare earlier this year, has yet to meet once, the Sunday National can reveal.

The Conservative government announced in January that self-appointed Union minister Boris Johnson would lead the council, the apex body of a new three-tier structure for co-operation with devolved governments.

Upgrades Minister Michael Gove welcomed the historic announcements, while Johnson said the council would build on that strength. [of the UK] as we all continue to work together to deliver to the British people. However, the council is yet to meet nearly seven months after it was announced. READ MORE: Liz Truss vows to quell unjust protests after activists disrupt Eastbourne roundups Deputy Prime Minister John Swinney said the news was unfortunate, given the clear and urgent need to tackle the UK-wide cost of living crisis. A Welsh government spokesman said while he welcomed the January announcements, deeper and more meaningful engagement at the highest level was needed to make intergovernmental work more effective. The first meeting of the council chaired by the Prime Minister had been planned for some time in September, according to the Sunday National, but it was postponed amid uncertainty over who will be at No 10 then. Johnson was ousted as Tory leader after a record series of resignations from his government in early July. He however refused to step down as prime minister, insisting he will serve until a replacement is chosen. Either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former Chancellor Rishi Sunak will win the right to succeed Johnson after the results of the Tory members’ ballot are announced on September 5. Neither the Trusss nor Sunaks campaign teams responded when asked about their policy on the council of devolved leaders and how often they would chair the meeting as prime minister. While the higher council has not yet met, other inter-ministerial councils of the second and third levels of the new decentralized structure have been convened. The second level consists of two committees. One of the Interdepartmental Standing Committees is chaired by the Minister for Intergovernmental Relations, but this post has remained vacant since Michael Gove was sacked from Cabinet. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford both attended this mid-level committee, which met twice. The second intermediate level committee also met twice, in the presence of the finance ministers of the four British countries. The third level is made up of inter-ministerial groups headed by individual departments, which cover a wide range of policy issues within a given ministerial or departmental portfolio. Seven of them have met at least once. However, key committees such as the inter-ministerial group for net zero, energy and climate change have yet to meet. READ MORE:Truss says she won’t give ‘documents’ to help households Scottish Deputy First Minister Swinney told the Sunday National: “It is obvious and urgent to deal with the catastrophic impact of rising prices which are currently being felt in all four countries of the UK, and with the fall and winter is fast approaching. It is therefore unfortunate that plans for the council to meet in September to agree action to help deal with cost of living pressures appear to have been put on hold. A UK government spokesman said: The Prime Minister and the Council of Heads of Devolved Governments will meet annually and the Prime Minister will regularly discuss key issues with Prime Ministers. So far this year there have been over 160 meetings with the UK Government and Deputy Ministers to discuss key policies, including the cost of living and the war in Ukraine, ensuring that we serve the people across the UK.

