Anita Katyal Why Modi wants to focus on Rahul; Dhami could face the fate of Biplab Debs

The manner in which the Narendra Modi government fired on Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi has everyone wondering about the real purpose of this fierce exercise which may well generate sympathy for them. Is this just a political vendetta or is there a bigger game plan going on? One explanation is that the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to ensure that Gandhis are not marginalized and remain politically relevant. This is especially the case in the case of Rahul Gandhi as it suits the BJP if the Nehru-Gandhi offspring leads the Congress and is projected as its candidate for Prime Minister. After successfully ridiculing Rahul Gandhi and discrediting him as a small leader, the BJP does not want Rahul Gandhi to disappear from the public eye as his presence further strengthens the case of Prime Minister Modis if the two are opposed to each other. Although Mr Modi has a leg up on his rivals, the BJP would not want another opposition leader to take center stage ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as he could prove difficult to destroy its credibility.

When Congresswoman Sonia Gandhi was summoned for questioning by the law enforcement branch regarding the national herald case, party members took to the streets to protest his interrogation. Interestingly, Manish Tewari was among the leaders who courted the arrest while Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma were called in to confront the Modi government for indulging in a political vendetta. These three leaders were the lead G-23 leaders who sent a letter to Sonia Gandhi calling for effective leadership and organizational overhaul. More importantly, these three leaders were conspicuous by their absence when similar protests were staged by members of Congress on the days when Rahul Gandhi was grilled by the Law Enforcement Branch. The message was loud and clear. Mr. Azad, Mr. Sharma and Mr. Tewari of the G-23, branded as dissidents, wanted to make it known that they are loyal to Sonia Gandhi but find it difficult to accept the leadership of Rahul Gandhis. To that extent, it was best interpreted as a vote of no confidence against the descendant of Nehru-Gandhi.

Here’s more on Congressman Trinamul MP ​​Mahua Moitra. She was the latest in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s line of fire because of her remarks on Goddess Kali and lately social media has been making fun of her for trying to hide her expensive designer bag during the Lok Sabha debate on rising prices. Perhaps it was Ms. Moitras’ penchant for unnecessary controversy that prompted the Trinamul Congress not to feature her in the debate over price hikes. Ms Moitras’ fiery oratory won her many fans, particularly in the media, following her maiden speech when she launched an unrestrained attack on the Modi government. Since then, it is expected that Ms. Moitra will be represented by the Trinamul Congress for every major debate. However, this time that was not to be the case, as the group felt she should keep a low profile after remarks about Goddess Kali sparked an argument. Needless to say, many in her party were not unhappy with the decision as Ms Moitra managed to steal the show in every session while others struggled to get noticed.

Will Uttarakhand Prime Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami meet the same fate as his former Tripura counterpart Biplab Deb? This is currently the subject of ongoing discussions in the private conversations of BJP leaders in the hills state. The state unit, especially the party lawmakers, are forced to go public with their grievances since the chief minister is backed by the central BJP leadership, but they have not come to terms with Mr Dhamis’ return to power. highest position even though he failed to win his seat in the assembly polls. For his part, Mr. Dhami has neither the stature nor the experience to be an effective team leader. As a result, Mr Dhamis’ ministers make independent decisions while the chief minister is also happy to work solo. Given the rocky relationship between Mr. Dhami and the other party leaders, it is speculated that, as in the case of Tripura, the rumblings in state unity have the potential to turn into a serious leadership crisis. Party insiders argue that it is not a question of if but when the situation will explode.

Although it has been known for some time now that former Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi gravitated towards the BJP, his formal entry into the party has been delayed for various reasons. The BJP leadership did not wish to rush things as they did not want to alienate the party’s key ally, the Jannayak Janata Party, led by Dushyant Singh Chautala, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana. The BJP government in Haryana is under the 10-member JJP. The party obviously did not wish to upset the apple basket by bringing in Mr Bishnoi whose family rivalry with the Chautalas is well known as both families have their stronghold in Hisar. According to the political vine, a compromise formula has been worked out in which Mr Bishnoi will focus on the Lok Sabha polls while his son Bhavya will contest the state assembly elections.

