Strategic ambiguity: deciphering the ambiguous position of American foreign policy with regard to Taiwan

The visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosis has angered Beijing and exposed Washington’s deliberately ambiguous foreign policy stance toward the democratic, self-governing island.

Pelosis promises on Friday that the United States will not allow China to isolate Taiwan comes just months after President Joe Biden repeatedly said that American forces would militarily defend the island if China tried to take any. Control.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Joe Biden. Photo: White House/Cameron Smith via Flickr.

Bidens’ team insisted that Washington’s decades-old approach remained unchanged.

Here is a summary of this foreign policy position and why the relationship between the United States, China and Taiwan is so delicate:

bitter story

The deep rift between Beijing and Taiwan dates back to the Chinese Civil War, which broke out in 1927 and pitted forces aligned with the Communist Party of China against the nationalist Kuomintang (KMT) army.

Eventually defeated by Mao Zedong’s communists, KMT leader Chiang Kai-shek fled to Taiwan, which was still under his control.

From there, Chiang continued to claim all of China just as the mainland claimed Taiwan as part of its territory to be retaken one day, by force if necessary.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Chiang Kai-shek (left) and Mao Zedong (right).

For years, both sides have always claimed to officially represent all of China, and Taiwan’s official name remains the Republic of China, while the mainland is the People’s Republic of China.

Since the late 1990s, Taiwan has evolved from an autocracy to a vibrant democracy and a distinct Taiwanese identity has emerged.

The current ruling party, led by President Tsai Ing-wen, is committed to defending Taiwan’s sovereignty.

Strategic ambiguity

Washington severed formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1979, shifting recognition to Beijing as China’s sole representative, with the mainland becoming a major trading partner.

But at the same time, the United States has maintained a decisive, if sometimes delicate, role in supporting Taiwan.

Under a law passed by Congress, the United States is required to sell military supplies to Taiwan for self-defense against Beijing’s vastly larger armed forces.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Tsai Ing-wen addresses a delegation of former US security officials on March 2, 2022. Photo: Makoto Lin/Office of the President, via Flickr.

But he maintained strategic ambiguity about whether he would actually intervene militarily, a policy designed both to stave off a Chinese invasion and discourage Taiwan from formally declaring independence.

There is now growing bipartisan discussion in Washington about whether a shift to strategic clarity is preferable given Beijing’s increasingly belligerent approach to cross-Strait relations.

Beijing has become much more assertive towards Taiwan under President Xi Jinping and the past two years in particular have seen an increase in incursions into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone by Chinese military aircraft.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Hong Kong on July 1, 2022. Photo: GovHK.

And Russia’s war on Ukraine has heightened fears that China will one day follow through on its threats to annex its smaller neighbor.

On Friday, China encircled the island with a series of huge military drills, prompting rebukes from Taipei, the United States and other democracies.

Yet analysts largely agree that for all its aggressive posturing, Beijing does not yet want an active military conflict against the United States and its allies over Taiwan.

The One China Policy

American policy in Taiwan has always been based on diplomatic nuances.

In what is called the One China Policy, Washington recognizes Beijing, but only recognizes the Chinese position that Taiwan is part of China.

It leaves it up to the two parties to find a solution, while opposing any use of force to change the status quo.

In practice, Taiwan enjoys many attributes of a full diplomatic relationship with the United States.

Although there is no American Embassy in Taipei, Washington operates a center called the American Institute in Taiwan.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> The New American Institute. Photo: Government of Taiwan.

In the United States, island diplomats enjoy the status of personnel of other nations.

Only 13 countries, all in the developing world, and the Vatican still recognize Taiwan.

Beijing has worked to prevent any international recognition of the island.

He balks at any use of the word Taiwan, such as when Lithuania allowed Taipei to open a de facto embassy under its own name last year, lest it give the island a sense of legitimacy on the world stage.

The United States and a growing number of countries have pushed for Taiwan to be included in UN bodies, such as the World Health Organization.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class="">