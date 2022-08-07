Jokowi returns home solo, Saturday night closes 2022 ASEAN Paralympic Games, Sunday morning rides at CFD





COMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) returns to his hometown in the City SoloCentral Java. On Saturday evening (6/8/2022), Jokowi attended the closing ceremony ASEAN for the 2022 Games. Jokowi said Indonesia was very proud to host the ASEAN Para Games in 2022. “Thank you for the participation of 1,248 athletes from ASEAN countries. Thank you for spreading the message that limitations and difficulties are not obstacles. With commitment and hard work, people with disabilities can achieve a million achievements,” he said, as quoted by the president. Secretariat YouTube. Read also : Closing of the ASEAN Paralympic Games 2022, Jokowi: Indonesia is very proud to be the host YouTube.com/Presidential Secretariat President Joko Widodo attended the closing ceremony of the 2022 ASEAN Paralympic Games at Manahan Stadium, Solo, accompanied by his first grandson, Jan Ethes, on Saturday (6/8/2022). President Joko Widodo attended the closing ceremony of the 2022 ASEAN Paralympic Games at Manahan Stadium, Solo, accompanied by his first grandson, Jan Ethes, on Saturday (6/8/2022). At the closing of the 2022 ASEAN Para Games, Jokowi appreciated the athletes and parties involved in the event. “On behalf of the Indonesian people, I express my gratitude to all the delegates from all countries, especially the athletes who showed their brotherly sportsmanship,” he said. “With thanks be to Allah SWT, AlhamdulillahirrobbilalamineI declare that the 11th ASEAN Paralympic Games in 2002 will be closed tonight,” he said. Read also : President Jokowi Sports and Welcomes Residents of Solo City CFD Jokowi walks on CFD Solo KOMPAS.COM/Fristin Intan Sulistyowati President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) with his first grandson Jan Ethes Srinarendra and First Lady Iriana Jokowi exercise and greet residents at Car Free Day (CFD) Solo City, Central Java, Sunday (7/8 /2022). President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) with his first grandson Jan Ethes Srinarendra and First Lady Iriana Jokowi exercise and greet residents at Car Free Day (CFD) Solo City, Central Java, Sunday (7/8 /2022). Then, on Sunday (08/07/2022) morning, Jokowi greeted the people of Jakarta car free day (CFD) Jalan Slamet Riyadi, Solo. At this time, Jokowi and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo also invited their grandson, Jan Ethes Srinarendra. The Governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo, and his wife, Siti Atikoh Supriyanti, also accompanied them. Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka also accompanied by bicycle. Read also : Jokowi 2 Times Brings Brigadier J’s Death to Light: Fully Investigate, Don’t Hide Jokowi left the official residence of Mayor of Solo Loji Gandrung, Jalan Slamet Riyadi, at around 07:27 WIB. Along the way, Jokowi occasionally stopped greeting Solo City CFD residents. The former Mayor of Solo also handed out milk cans and character balloons to kids in the CFD arena. Source: Kompas.com (Author: Solo Contributor, Fristin Intan Sulistyowati | Editors: Dita Angga Rusana, Priska Sari Pratiwi) Get updates Featured News and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

