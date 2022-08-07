Why should Imran Khan be worried?





ISLAMABAD: There may not be a mega corruption case against Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, but cases like Toshakhana and foreign funding should worry Imran Khan because of what the Court supreme ruled in the disqualification case of Nawaz Sharif.

The SC’s June 2017 verdict in the Panama case, which removed then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and also disqualified him for life, has always been appreciated by Imran Khan and the PTI. But the next few paragraphs of the same judgment have all the ingredients to seriously haunt Imran Khan.

Considered by many to be a bad decision and a bad precedent, the SC’s verdict concluded:

“It is hereby declared that having failed to disclose its unwithdrawn claims constituting assets of Capital FZE Jebel Ali, UAE in its filed nomination papers for the general elections held in 2013 under Article 12(2) (f) representation of the People Act 1976 (ROPA), and having provided a false declaration under solemn affirmation, Respondent No. 1 Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is not honest within the meaning of section 99 (f) of Const.Ps.No 29-30/2016 & 03/2017.ROPA and Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 and hence he is disqualified for being member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament).”

The SC added: “The Election Commission of Pakistan will issue a notification prohibiting Defendant No.1 Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from being a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) with immediate effect, after which he will cease to be the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Even if it was a controversial or wrong decision – as many consider it – the precedent has been set and now Imran Khan’s case would be judged in the light of the same judgment by the same Supreme Court.

The CS had impeached the Prime Minister and disqualified Nawaz Sharif for failing to disclose in his declaration of candidacy “unremoved claims”.

In the case of Imran Khan, he allegedly did not disclose the proceeds of Toshakhana’s gifts in his annual asset declaration which was submitted to the ECP. Reports suggest that Khan had declared these assets only a year or two later when the media focused on the Toshakhana scandal and alleged that he had sold some of these gifts.

The parallel between the Nawaz and Imran cases is that the two leaders had made their statements regarding their assets before the ECP. In the case of Nawaz Sharif, he did not declare what he had not received but was admissible. In the case of Imran Khan, he did not declare what he received from the proceeds of Toshakhana’s gifts. Khan only stated them in a later statement.

Nawaz Sharif had made his statement in his declaration of candidacy for the 2013 elections, which his party won and led to his third term as Prime Minister of Pakistan. Imran Khan made the statement during his tenure as Prime Minister and as part of the legal requirement for all MPs to submit their statement regarding their assets and liabilities annually.

Following the recent ECP ruling, questions are also being raised over Imran Khan’s certification of PTI funding and whether he is likely to be penalized for certifying grossly misleading facts about the nature of that funding. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/980440-why-should-imran-khan-be-worried The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos