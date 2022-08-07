Elsewhere, the ECP’s verdict was dictated: Imran





ISLAMABAD:

Calling the decision in the banned funding case “wrong”, former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said on Friday that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had received the “elsewhere” verdict.

“We have not hidden any type of financing [from the ECP]“, Imran said during a meeting with veteran journalists and presenters at his Bani gala in Islamabad.

The former prime minister said his party did not do anything illegal. The founder of the Dubai-based Abraaj Group, Arif Naqvi, he said did not do any illegal financing, adding that the questions arose after a law was changed in 2017.

“They bring me Shaukat Khanum accounts… I am not aware of what is going on in each account. We haven’t hidden any accounts,” he added.

Hitting the ECP, Imran said he delivered the verdict against the PTI eight times and later the courts corrected them. “Fundraising is done the same way all over the world. If money has made it to the party when it shouldn’t have come, the most that can be done is to confiscate that money “, he added.

Admitting that the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja was a “critical error”, the deposed prime minister said he had been told Raja was acceptable to both parties and would do no injustice.

The head of the PTI further stated that he was not worried about being disqualified. “To Toshakhana [case], everything is declared… we are not in danger because of that. They won’t be able to finish our party because public movements can’t be suppressed like that.”

He also questioned why only the verdict of the PTI funding file had been announced, demanding that the verdicts of the PML-N and the PPP be announced soon. “They should both account for the funds they received in their accounts.” “They tried to stop me.” [general] elections. “When the date for the long march approached, I was told to delay it and at the same time they tried to stop me,” he added.

The former prime minister said there was no dispute with the military and there was no disagreement over a nomination. He said the new army chief should come from the institution on merit. Reiterating his stance on instant polls in the country, he said it was in Pakistan’s interest to hold early and immediate elections. “The solution to the country’s problems lies in a strong government that comes in and finds solutions to these problems,” he added.

