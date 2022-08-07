China: Beijing, factory of the separatists | opinion





With the magnifying glass on Nancy Pelosi, as befits Xi Jinping, any view of the landscape that pits one-party China against the United States is lost. We know in Spain, from very recent experiences, how nationalisms of all kinds tend to become entangled in a vicious circle which radicalizes positions, excites exclusive identities and leads to conflicts with no way out. If this happens in a democracy and in a Europe of freedom and law, what will not happen when one of the nationalisms, whether Russian or Chinese, is pushed by imperial expansionism, directed by an autocratic government and ready to resort to arms in the face of the slightest obstacle in its path. In the case of China, this perverse dynamic is confronted with the dogma of uniqueness, to which the whole world must submit or risk justifying the most virulent reaction of those who instituted it. That China is one and only does not seem to bother anyone, unless such a statement becomes the banner with which freedoms are rolled back, countries are invaded, minorities are subjugated and dissidents are imprisoned. A single China could be compatible with a Hong Kong that would preserve the freedoms canceled by the Beijing regime. It could also be compatible with freedom of worship and religion in Xinjiang, where indigenous Uyghurs are minoritized, assimilated and stripped of their language, culture and identity. A united China would even be compatible with an autonomous Tibet, as claimed by the Dalai Lama, even if the authorities in Beijing qualify it as separatist. Nothing would facilitate the unity of China as much as a return to diplomacy and politics and the renunciation of imposition and force when it comes to organizing the political system. No one should be surprised at the Taiwanese aversion to China’s annexation detected by opinion polls, after the bitter experiences of Hong Kong, Uyghurs and Tibetans under Communist Party dictatorship, genuine and irremediable. manufactures separatists of all colors. and nationalities, fearing the slightest pluralism and the most subtle divergence that could erode its ironclad and police monopoly of public power. When a topic has a lot to say, read everything that needs to be said. subscribe here The solution to the puzzle does not fit into the minds of autocrats. Those of Beijing and those of Moscow. This is called democracy and, in the case of large countries, it is also called federalism. A single China and even a single Russia with room for territories and peoples who now feel oppressed and expelled are perfectly possible, provided the model is not that of the ancient despotic empires of the Qing or the Romanovs, but the rule of law, multilateral cooperation and democracy. There is a mirror to look at and it is called the European Union. 50% off Subscribe to continue reading read without limits

